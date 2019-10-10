Rossi S.p.A. Partner for Mechanics of Amusement

Rossi S.p.A., leading company in the design, production and distribution of gear reducers and gearmotors, has been selected as Partner for Luna Farm project at FICO Eataly World.

Zamperla, international top player in the entertainment sector, will inaugurate in Bologna, at FICO Eataly Word, by end of this year a pure amusement experience park dedicated to children and families: Luna Farm, the first indoor country theme amusement park in Italy.

Rossi's safe and reliable applications, acknowledged for its products' quality and excellence since always, will be mechanical parts of the attractions Crazy Bus, Magic Bikes and Jump Around at Luna Farm.

A latest generation range of planetary gear reducers, EP series, and bevel helical gear reducers, G series, enriched by special designs, will ensure compactness and high performance.

"We are proud to be Zamperla Group's partner since always, together we share the excellence of Italian industry worldwide" – highlights Giovanni Volpi, Rossi S.p.A. Chairman.

Thanks to the experience and know-how acquired in more than 60 years activity, Rossi S.p.A. offers a complete and customized assistance in every design phase, high quality and efficiency in every production process phase to its Customers.

The applications realized for Luna Farm attractions will be added to previous ones already installed in international amusement parks, such as Coney Island's amusement park and Victorian Gardens at Central Park, New York City's icons.

Luna Farm is the collaboration result between Zamperla Group, international player in amusement sector since over 50 years, and FICO Eataly World, the greatest food theme park in the world, opened in Bologna in 2017. The country theme amusement park will cover an indoor surface of approx. 6.500 square meters, in the CAAB – Centro Agroalimentare Bologna area where FICO is, required investments for 11 millions Euro.

For further information see www.lunafarm.it - www.rossi.com - www.zamperla.com

ROSSI

ROSSI designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of gear reducers, gearmotors and electric motors, for several applications and industry segments, worldwide. Founded in 1953, Rossi has over 900 employees (250 abroad) and is active all over the world thanks to 15 international subsidiaries and three production facilities in Italy. From 2004 Rossi is a Habasit Holding Member company, worldwide leader with Headquarters in Switzerland.

rossi.com

