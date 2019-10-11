Qogno Helping Visualize the Future of Technology

The third edition of South Asia's largest digital communication and technology event, the India Mobile Congress 2019, will be held from October 14 - 16 at Aerocity, New Delhi. Qogno, a shared digital infrastructure solutions provider, is the Technology Vision Partner for the event and will be present in five-zones in the main hall.

As the Technology Vision Partner for IMC 2019, Qogno has partnered with TenX2, a Hong Kong-based growth accelerator, to establish thought-leadership in the domains of Telecom, Mobility and Welfare. A live showcase of a Smart City and Digital Village cluster, will be present at the IMC. The Qogno Pavilion will be in the main hall of Aerocity and at the IMC-Qogno Hexpo, IMC-Qogno Vision Centre, Digital Village Zone, and Smart City Zone. There will be various experience centres that will allow visitors to witness first-hand the upcoming technologies in the digital infrastructure sector. From self check-in kiosks and smart bus bays, to Farmer One-Stop Shops (FOSS), Qogno is set to be a pioneer in the move towards a more digitally equipped India.

"The IMC 2019 will offer a plethora of opportunities for visitors to discover the latest in the gamut of technology. Qogno's stalls will exhibit live-demos and walkthroughs of our offerings such as the Smart City cluster which will include Smart Retail innovations, Smart Home solutions, Smart Office workspaces, charging stations, and Smart Industry 4.0 solutions that will help us in creating a more connected world," saidGururaj Nayak, Co-Founder and CEO, Qogno. "There will also be a Digital Village cluster that will exhibit digitized farm operations, crop, farm, weather monitoring,farmer advisory, and much more. We are excited to be the Technology Vision Partner of such a prestigious event and look forward to showcasing a taste of future India," he added.

Qogno's expertise in the development of Future-ready shared digital infrastructure solutions has served as a benchmark in the field of design and technology and tie into the theme for the event: 'Imagine - A New Connected World. Intelligent. Immersive. Inventive.' In addition to this, the clusters are aligned to the UN sustainability goals for urban development, clean and affordable water and energy, and Food Security and Life on Land, respectively.

IMC 2019 will expect participants from 40 countries along with 75,000 visitors attending 36 sessions. Eminent personalities from Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice; Mr. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, Minister of State for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Human Resource Development; Mr. R.S. Sharma, Chairman - TRAI; to Mr Anshu Prakesh, Chairman Digital Communication & Secretary (T) DoT will be in attendance.

About Qogno:

Qogno, a shared digital infrastructure solutions provider, was established in 2018 and is building technologies that will leave a lasting impact on its customers by riding on design and digital transformation. The company's objective is to build future-ready products and solutions to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural centres and create an 'Industry 4.0 ecosystem' that allows for multiple applications across various industries. Qogno intends to work on some of the most challenging areas in telecom, smart cities, mobility, welfare and digital villages to create niche design solutions that will stand to democratize the delivery of services to citizens through interconnected personal and public digital infrastructure.