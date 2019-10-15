TUV Rheinland Enables LoRaWAN(R) Certification in India

TUV Rheinland India is pleased to announce the launch of its LoRaWAN certification program in India. TUV Rheinland has been selected by the LoRa Alliance® to be the first LoRa Alliance Authorized Test House in India and will offer services for testing end devices in IN the 865MHz-867MHz frequency band allocated for LoRaWAN operations in India. The test facility plans to extend its authorization for European ISM band EU 868MHz-870MHz to support local end device manufacturers to certify the devices for European markets as well. TUV Rheinland has worked with the support of LoRa Alliance member company SenRa to combine their expertise in the field of testing, RF, and network connectivity to help test and certify end devices which will be using the LoRaWAN stack in India. This collaboration will ensure the reliability of devices and confirm compliance with the standards and specifications set forth by the LoRa Alliance.

"The importance of device certification for the LoRaWAN standard cannot be understated," said Donna Moore, CEO, and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "End-users must have confidence that devices will deliver the expected quality and performance. This is why we are making certification more accessible than ever before, through initiatives like adding local testing capability in India and providing the LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool that allows members to pre-test their devices."

"We are excited about the advancements of the LoRa Alliance certification program in India. As a public network operator, we rely heavily on our device partners to be compliant with LoRaWAN specifications," said SenRa's Chief Technology Officer, Kush Mishra. "Although we make sure all our device partners have gone through internal testing and fill out device onboarding questionnaire prior to deploying commercial projects, having the LoRaWAN CertifiedCM stamp of approval will give us confidence that the device will work as well as exponentially reduce our project start date timelines."

Commenting on the success, Mr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, Assistant General Manager, Products, TUV Rheinland India said, "We are now authorized to test and certify LoRaWAN devices appropriate to LoRa Alliance requirements promoting harmonization, quality, and continued interoperability throughout the product test cycle in terms of functional testing in India." He added, "TUV Rheinland is a contributor member in LoRa Alliance and are working together since 2015 to provide certified products. Co-work with SenRa and LoRa Alliance will benefit the LoRaWAN IoT ecosystem in India."

About the LoRaWAN Standard:

The LoRaWAN® standard is a low power, wide-area networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery operated 'things' to the internet in regional, national or global networks to deliver actionable data and improve efficiencies. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN®, and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.

About SenRa:

SenRa, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance®, is a PAN India Low Power Wide Area Network Provider (LPWAN), specifically LoRaWAN®, for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects which require secure, reliable, long-distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy smart solutions such as water metering, smart agriculture, smart lighting, smart cities, logistics, electric and gas meter. For additional information, visit: https://senraco.com/

About TUV Rheinland: