Tourcom LLC, Holding Company of Tourcom Blockchain, Signs Strategic Investment Agreement through Equity Acquisition of Travel Information Sharing Service 'Wishbeen'

Tourcom LLC (CEO Bae Kyun Park), the parent company of Tourcom Blockchain, announced on October, 15th, it had entered into a strategic investment agreement with Wishbeen (CEO Dong-Doo Park), South Korea's largest travel information sharing service platform, through equity acquisition of Wishbeen. The agreement is to develop high-quality travel data, accelerate platform development, and expand the token ecosystem of Tourcom Blockchain, a customized travel platform that combines Blockchain and AI.

Tourcom Blockchain is building a customized travel Blockchain platform for Tourcom, a travel agency with the unprecedented 'travel-now-pay-later' concept. Tourcom Blockchain provides customized travel information and travel packages optimized by artificial intelligence (AI).

Following a partnership with the 'Senior Financial Education Council' and 'Ziktalk' and after joining the 'Luniverse' platform, TCO was listed on the BW Exchange. Later this year, the beta version of Tourcom Blockchain global dApp will be launched at the beginning of next year.

Wishbeen is a 'content commerce service' that shares profit with its users through cash rewards. Its users share on the platform their actual travel experiences on destinations, onsite schedules, and other parts of their travels.

Through this equity acquisition, Tourcom Blockchain will integrate Wishbeen's travel content and user data into the Tourcom Blockchain global dApp. Tourcom, the parent company of Tourcom Blockchain, has accumulated a vast database of travel content over the past 10 years or so and will integrate over 400,000 accounts from Wishbeen, which will be the initial foundation for the Tourcom Blockchain dApp along with Tourcom's own data. In addition, over 410,000 members of Wishbeen will be added to the existing 130,000 TOURCOM members of Tourcom, to secure over 500,000 members for the soon to be launched dApp to pave the way for the Tourcom Blockchain mega project.

Wishbeen's data, which previously has been concentrating on the domestic market, can now be translated into more than 10 languages through the Tourcom Blockchain global platform, enabling further expansion throughout the world. By providing high-quality data to Tourcom Blockchain, Wishbeen seized an opportunity to develop its platform globally. By integrating Wishbeen's travel content to the Tourcom Blockchain dApp, users around the world will be provided with high quality travel content.

Furthermore, by providing TCO rewards to users who write travel reviews on the Wishbeen and Tourcom Blockchain platforms, users on both platforms will be provided with rewards that are secure and transparent, further expanding Tourcom token ecosystem.

Dong-Doo Park, Wishbeen CEO, stated, "Wishbeen is a platform that has grown based on the policy of providing reasonable rewards for providing travel reviews. Through this agreement, our platform can leverage Tourcom platform's tokens and dApp to provide users with secure and transparent rewards. Also, Wishbeen will be able to thrive as a global travel platform through the integration of the contents of the two platforms.

Tourcom Global CEO, Young-Doo Cho, revealed the background of equity acquisition and strategic investment by saying, "Over 400,000 counts of Wishbeen's travel content to be integrated into Tourcom Blockchain's dApp will enhance the level of completion of the dApp to be launched early next year. We believe that securing Wishbeen's existing database will have a huge benefit for Tourcom Blockchain platform when it is ready to provide actual services to the market."

About Tourcom

Tourcom is a travel company operating under the concept of 'Travel-now-pay-later'. Tourcom records over $20 million USD in yearly sales, employs over 1,400 sales personnel, and has over 130,000 existing members.

About Tourcom Blockchain

Tourcom Blockchain is a Blockchain project operated by 'Tourcom Global', which is based in Singapore. It utilizes its mother company (Tourcom)'s wealth of experience, network, and vast amount of database. Tourcom Blockchain aims to create an innovative travel platform for independent travelers integrating Blockchain and AI.

About Wishbeen

Wishbeen is a travel plan sharing service. It provides innovative services which enable users to create, share, improve, and store their travel plans. Also, travel writers who write high-quality travel content can be compensated on the platform.