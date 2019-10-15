U.N. Security Council to meet on Syria, likely on Wednesday -diplomats

The United Nations Security Council will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Syria, diplomats said, adding that a closed-door discussion had been requested by the body's five European members - Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, and Poland.

It will be the second council meeting since Turkey began a military incursion across its southern border with Syria, days after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

