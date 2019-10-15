International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.N. Security Council to meet on Syria, likely on Wednesday -diplomats

Reuters United Nations
Updated: 15-10-2019 19:43 IST
U.N. Security Council to meet on Syria, likely on Wednesday -diplomats

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations Security Council will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Syria, diplomats said, adding that a closed-door discussion had been requested by the body's five European members - Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, and Poland.

It will be the second council meeting since Turkey began a military incursion across its southern border with Syria, days after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019