Defence Ministers of Russia and U.S. discuss Syria over phone

Updated: 16-10-2019 02:46 IST
Defence ministers of Russia and the United States have spoken about the situation in Syria over the phone, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing a statement by the Russian military. The ministers discussed Syria days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. forces away from the conflict area, allowing Russia-backed Syrian forces to deploy deep inside territory held by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces south of the Turkish frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

