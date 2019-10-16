Web of Science Group Relaunches Master Journal List of 21k Journals

Today the Web of Science Group launched the enhanced Master Journal List, with new, improved functionality and a better user experience for the 320,000+ researchers, librarians and editors who visit the freely-available online list each month. The online list is the go-to place for researchers to explore which journals are included in the Web of Science, and to help them identify suitable publishing destinations for their research.

Keith Collier, Vice President of Product Management, said: "We're proud of the Master Journal List, which is a completely free to use, definitive resource for journals in the Web of Science. But we're also always looking for ways to innovate, so we have listened to the feedback from users and acted on it to vastly improve their experience.

"We want to better support researchers by connecting them with the most influential and impactful journals in a seamless way to make their lives easier. Going forward, we will continue to act on the feedback of the research community and proactively look for ways to improve our products."

The improvements include:

New Journal Profile Pages : Independent and impartial data and metrics for more than 21,000 journals across thousands of global publishers. The new Journal Profile pages include information on Web of Science coverage, journal metrics (including the most recent Journal Impact Factor ), average time from submission to publication (where available), open access information, and peer review information.

: Independent and impartial data and metrics for more than 21,000 journals across thousands of global publishers. The new Journal Profile pages include information on coverage, journal metrics (including the most recent ), average time from submission to publication (where available), open access information, and peer review information. Improved search: Filter searches by collection, category, country, language, publication frequency, open access, and a range of journal metrics to quickly find the best results.

Filter searches by collection, category, country, language, publication frequency, open access, and a range of journal metrics to quickly find the best results. Integrated Manuscript Matcher tool: This will help researchers find the best match for their manuscript, combining AI-powered technology with Web of Science Core Collection-indexed data from more than 21,000 journals across thousands of global publishers.

In addition, users now have the option to limit a search on the Master Journal List to just journals included in the Web of Science Core Collection (journals that demonstrate high levels of editorial rigor and best practice, amongst the most influential in their field.) Those with access to Web of Science and Journal Citation Reports can further explore literature published by the journal, and more detailed metrics to determine if it is a good fit for their research.

Media Contact

Amy Bourke-Waite, Director of External Communications

Web of Science Group

Amy.bourkewaite@clarivate.com

