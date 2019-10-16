YES BANK Celebrates Childhood Through its Initiative, 'Cherishing Childhood'

YES BANK, India's fourth largest private sector Bank, in partnership with Kidzania organized a fun-filled evening for its customers to celebrate priceless childhood memories in Mumbai and Delhi recently. As part of YES BANK's constant endeavor to deepen and extend relationships with its valued customers beyond banking transactions, the Bank had launched an initiative, 'Cherishing Childhood'.

'Cherishing Childhood' was designed in the form of a contest which ran from May 15 to July 31, 2019. For the contest, customers were invited to submit best photographs of playing childhood games with their children. The exciting initiative saw adults re-living their childhood memories along with their children and created a unique experience for families to bond.

The response from the customers has been overwhelming and over 15,000 customer entries celebrating the fantastic moments were received from more than 350 cities across India. The top 100 winners received attractive prizes and the winning entries featured a beautiful capture of a mother and daughter laughing and enjoying the game of blind man's bluff. The other winning entry featured a mother cherishing her childhood by playing the iconic old school game of snakes & ladders with her son.

About YES BANK

YES BANK, India's fourth largest private sector bank is a high quality, customer centric and service driven Bank. Since inception in 2004, YES BANK has grown into a 'Full Service Commercial Bank' providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers. YES BANK operates its Investment banking, Merchant banking & Brokerage businesses through YES SECURITIES and its Mutual Fund business through YES Asset Management (India) Limited, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Bank. Headquartered in Mumbai, it has a pan-India presence across all 28 states and 9 Union Territories in India including an IBU at GIFT City, and a Representative Office in Abu Dhabi.

