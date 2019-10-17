Xinhua Silk Road: CEIS, Fitch Solutions jointly release report on opportunities in ASEAN under BRI

China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency and Fitch Solutions jointly released a report focusing on business opportunities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Tuesday at a forum held in Tuole, a village in southwest China'sGuizhou Province.

The report, released in both Chinese and English versions, was a joint product by CEIS, the main body responsible for the integrated management and operation of Xinhua News Agency's economic information, and Fitch Solutions, part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services, aiming at providing valuable reference for participants of the Belt and Road construction.

This is the first time for CEIS and Fitch Solutions to carry out a joint research on the industry and market development opportunities brought by the BRI, and jointly released the research results to the world, said Gan Feng, Deputy General Manager of Xinhua Silk Road Department of CEIS.

The report analyzes development and opportunities in infrastructure construction, electricity, telecommunications, consumer goods, automobiles and other industries, noting that opportunities of infrastructure construction are mainly in the Asia-Pacific region and that of electricity are concentrated in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Opportunities in telecommunications are mainly in related infrastructure construction, data center, smart cities and other fields, while that of consumer goods like textiles, consumer electronics and coffee mainly in Russia, Vietnam and China'sHong Kong and that of automobiles mainly in the Asia-Pacific region and Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the report.

China and ASEAN boast extensive cooperation opportunities in transportation, water and energy infrastructure, residential construction and other fields, said Richard Marshall, Global Head of Infrastructure Research with Fitch Solutions, adding that Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar and other countries will be the focus of investment.

Held for four consecutive years since 2016, the Tuole Forum has become an important exchange platform for Guizhou to deepen opening-up and help Chinese enterprises to go global. This year's forum was themed on "Integrating into Belt and Road Construction and Sharing Benefits of An Open World Economy".

