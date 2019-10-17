Pinterest Inspires Diwali Celebrations Around the World

As Diwali approaches, millions of people around the world are getting ready to celebrate the five-day "festival of lights" with friends and family and Pinterest is helping with inspiration for food, decorations, and fashion ideas.

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine with more than 300 million monthly active users globally who use the platform to find inspiration to create a life they love. Pinterest users are planners, which is why people start searching for Diwali-related ideas as early as July. With millions of searches for Diwali and tens of thousands Diwali-related boards, Pinterest has ideas for how you can bring this celebration to life personalized for you.

Top countries searching for Diwali:

From India to Canada, people all over the world are looking for fresh ideas on how to make the most of this special festival. The top ten countries that are searching and saving Diwali-related ideas on Pinterest include:

India U.S. U.K. Canada Malaysia South Africa Australia Arab Emirates Singapore Indonesia

How to Plan Diwali Celebrations

With Diwali parties (+161%) trending on Pinterest, people are looking for ideas on how to plan festivities. From Diwali sweets (+134%) to rangoli designs with dots (+518%), Pinterest has millions of ideas to bring Diwali to life in your home.

Diwali Dishes

For Diwali, snacks and sweets are the key components to make guests happy and feel at home. With searches for Diwali recipes increasing (+77%) , people are looking for new ways to make their favourite dishes. Top trending recipes this year include:

Diwali Decor and Activities

Pinterest has inspiration to give Diwali celebrations a unique flare and searches for home decorations have increased by 53% over the past year. Top ideas trending this year on Pinterest include:

How to Style Diwali Festival Look

From ruffle lehengas (+523%) to green saree contrast blouses (+1018%), people are turning to Pinterest for inspiration on how to style their look.

Try a pop of colour

This year Pinterest has seen green and yellow stand out as the two top trending colours for what to wear to Diwali celebrations:

Go Bold with saree styles

For Diwali, people are searching for different fashion styles to try:

Make a statement

Top off your look with makeup and accessories. These are the trending beauty styles and must-have accessories on Pinterest to complete your Diwali outfit:

Diwali themed searches on Pinterest

Over the next few weeks, people around the world searching for Diwali-related ideas on Pinterest will see the word "Diwali" light up in different colours so that users can feel the spark while they plan, even if they're browsing Pinterest in dark mode. To see this, go directly to the search bar at the top of Pinterest home feed and type in "Diwali", or its different spelling variations including "Deepvali", "Divali" or "Dipavli". And, people can create Diwali-related greetings to send good wishes to friends and family on Pinterest.

Pinterest is also curating collections of Diwali content to make it easy to explore some of the latest Diwali inspiration. As you're searching for Diwali-related ideas, Pinterest will serve a few Pins that will take people to fresh and inspiring Diwali-related ideas. Keep an eye out for Pins that say "Get Diwali ideas", then click on the Pin, and it will take people to another page on Pinterest with only Diwali content and suggested search terms to help people plan their Diwali festivities.

