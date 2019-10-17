SECURA North Africa 2020 - The Fast-growing Safety & Security Event in Africa

SECURA North Africa 2020 is an annual B2B and B2G exhibition taking place in Algeria, organized by EASYFAIRS NORTHERAL, part of EASYFAIRS, the world's largest privately-owned exhibition organizer, that contributes to business meetings between safety, fire, security & emergency equipment suppliers and North African private, public and governmental institutions.

This tradeshow that is endorsed by Algerian authorities has become a great business hub in North Africa in the field of Safety & Security.

The organizer of SECURA North Africa, Olivier-Hicham Allard, explains: "We have been organizing tradeshows in Algeria for 8 years now and we can observe the fantastic dynamic of the country. As all emerging countries trying to catch up with the modern world, giant steps are made in the latest infrastructure technologies and equipment that create fantastic opportunities for the companies able to position on the market. The Algerian government unlocked large investment budgets such as the 59 billion USD investment plan of its national Oil & Gas company Sonatrach or its brand new International Airport in Algiers for 700 million USD. Take also the pharmaceutical industry, Algeria is Africa's #1 pharmaceutical market, currently worth 3.8 billion USD. Between 2008 and 2019 it went from 25 % to 65 % of pharmaceutical products locally manufactured. Over 120 pharmaceutical plants have been launched that all require advanced safety & security equipment. And now the country is opening its 1200 km of virgin coastline and its desert to tourism as two years ago, the Algerian Ministry of Tourism approved 1800 touristic projects among which 260 new hotels, 74 motels, and 58 touristic resorts. The emergence of a strong national industrial capacity but also the geostrategic position of Algeria explains the immediate success of SECURA."

SECURA generated onsite deals in construction projects, IPEs, perimeter protection, access control, fire prevention and firefighting, private security, cybersecurity, emergency and disaster equipment. But it is also the best platform ever for international companies in that sector looking for local representatives in Algeria and the North African region.

SECURA North Africa 2020 is taking place from 11 to 13 February 2020 in Algiers Exhibition Fairground. Over 5000 professionals and decision makers from North Africa will meet +100 exhibitors on 6000 m² and will be able to attend +30 conferences. For detailed information about the event or to register online, please visit www.securanorthafrica.com

