International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bangladesh border forces kill Indian guard, wound another, India says

Reuters Dhaka
Updated: 17-10-2019 17:55 IST
Bangladesh border forces kill Indian guard, wound another, India says

Image Credit: ANI

Bangladeshi border forces shot and killed an Indian border guard and wounded another on Thursday after detaining an Indian fisherman, Indian officials said, in a rarely reported clash between the two sides.

Three Indian fishermen were caught by Bangladeshi officers and two were later released, India's Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement. Border officials met to discuss the detained fisherman, the BSF said. Bangladeshi guards refused to release him and instead tried to surround the Indian troops.

"Sensing the situation worsening", Indian troops turned back, but the Bangladeshi troops opened fire, the BSF added. A spokesman for the Bangladesh Border Guard said he was unaware of any clash. "We are checking," he said.

India and Bangladesh share close ties and struck a series of deals this month when Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited New Delhi. The countries share a border stretching more than 4,000 km (2,400 miles) where clashes have intermittently erupted over what India terms illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Also Read: Bangladeshi shaved wife's head after finding hair in food

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Bangladesh
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019