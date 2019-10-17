XKL Stands Behind Their Products

XKL LLC, a leading provider of optical networking solutions announces a commitment to network engineers, architects and operators with a 5-year warranty included with the purchase of their optical networking equipment. This included warranty is a statement that XKL firmly stands behind every piece of equipment they design, engineer and manufacture.

XKL already makes a distinction by not charging for operating software, license fees and management software or to turn on features and modules in their products. The added benefit of an included 5-year warranty allows network architects peace of mind knowing the networking equipment they deploy is built for dependable long-term use. XKL states they design optical networking equipment for 10 or more years of uptime, as Layer 1 infrastructure is often one of the most expensive elements in a network. XKL believes this assurance allows network owners to get the greatest return on their investment.

"We realize optical transport gear is often an oversized capital expenditure critical to the network health for most enterprises, data centers, ISPs and cloud providers," says Linda Morgan, COO of XKL. "Our dedication to engineering robust and dependable infrastructure is just one more way we are trying to make networks better and network operator's lives a little easier."

For more information on XKL's optical networking product portfolio, please visit www.xkl.com.

XKL is exhibiting at NANOG 77 in Austin, Oregon Connections in Ashland and Capacity Europe in London. To request a meeting onsite, please email sales@xkl.com.

About XKL

Privately owned and operated by Cisco Systems co-founder Len Bosack, XKL provides high capacity DWDM optical networking products for robust enterprise deployment, service providers, and seamless cloud migration. The company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. For more information on XKL and its product line, please visit www.xkl.com. For the latest company updates, be sure to follow XKL on Twitter and LinkedIn.