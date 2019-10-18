STL Unveils Stellar Fibre, Industry's First Universal Fibre, at IMC 2019

STL, (NSE: STRTECH), a global data networks innovator, launched Stellar Fibre at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019, in the presence of Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of IT and Communications. Stellar Fibre is a path-breaking solution that will power the next-gen ultra-high-definition future. The leading-edge innovation from STL's optical design solutions guarantees best-in-class data transfer, negligible data loss even with high fibre bends, and compatibility with all fibres in use today.

Stellar Fibre is one-of-a-kind in the current industry to have a bend insensitive (ITU-T G.657.A2) fibre design that has a mode field diameter (MFD) of the size of a legacy ITU-T G.652.D fibre. This feature enables service compatibility with existing networks which are provisioned with the legacy fibre, while bringing in the next-gen advantages of macro bend insensitivity. This makes Stellar Fibre an ideal choice for an existing network's capacity enhancement or new network provisioning for Metro and Long Haul or Fibre to the X (FTTx) application.

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Agarwal, CEO-Connectivity Solutions, STL said, "We believe Stellar Fibre is an ideal product for the network operators of today who endeavour to provide their customers with new-age, enhanced experience. Dense and Deep fibre networks is the need of the hour and we hope Stellar Fibre can work as a cornerstone in making this transformation happen."

Stellar's unique geometry ensures minimal splice loss and first-time right installation. This makes the fibre to be an installer's delight. Simulations at STL's Centre of Excellence suggest 10+ years increase in network lifetime on using the new bend insensitive fibre. It's resilience to cuts and accidental bends brings down the network operations cost by a significant amount, making it the fibre of choice for network operators world-over.

