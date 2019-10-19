Peanut allergy experimental treatments spark hope despite controversies

Peanut allergy is getting increasingly common in the world around us and if you have it or know someone who has it, you know how severe it is. Wikipedia page of the disease quotes a popular study that says peanut allergy is recognized "as one of the most severe food allergies due to its prevalence, persistency, and potential severity of the allergic reaction." And the fact that it is spreading fast among children is evident by the fact that many schools across the United States now declare that they are "nut-free".

There is no cure for the disease yet but an experimental treatment is coming as good news to many and giving a ray of hope to thousands of others as its success becomes popular, as reported by Today.

People who are suffering from peanut allergy have to maintain a very strict lifestyle, from restrictions on flying in planes to "wiping doors" before entering. It is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks and Mayo Clinic says that the symptoms can be life-threatening.

The new study, reported by Today, slowly increases the amount of peanut intake among those suffering from the allergy to build tolerance for peanuts. It is reported that an estimated 67-80 percent of patients who enroll for the experimental tests are able to consume a peanut or more after completing the treatment.

The experimental treatments themselves have been at the heart of controversies as many people claim that it is ineffective. But despite these claims, the news has given a ray of hope to thousands of patients who have to make very strict lifestyle choices due to peanut allergy.