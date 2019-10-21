Huawei Smart PV again leads PV Taiwan 2019

Huawei showcased its new solutions for large-scale ground and water surface floating and distributed scenarios at PV Taiwan 2019, targeting the Taiwanese market while sharing the latest innovations in Huawei's all-scenario FusionSolar Smart PV Solution with customers and partners from around the world.

At the exhibition, Huawei released SUN2000-100KTL-M1, a smart inverter for large-scale ground and water surface floating scenarios, and SUN2000-20KTL-M2, a three-phase smart inverter which received the Intersolar Award 2019 in June. AI technology integration made the inverters smarter and safer, assuring customers enhanced long-term returns.

Smart PV Solution for ground and water surface scenarios: simplicity - stability - higher returns

Huawei launched the industry-leading FusionSolar 6.0 Smart PV Solution, integrating digital information, AI and PV technologies to deliver better Internal rate of return (IRR).

SUN2000-100KTL-M1 leads the industry with maximum efficiency of 98.8% and European efficiency of 98.6%, supporting 10 MPPTs (Maximum Power Point Tracking) per unit and 200 MPPTs per 2 MW sub-array. The more refined MPPT granularity ensures an over 2% increase in power generation, delivering higher returns during the 20-year lifecycle of power stations.

The inverter withstands harsh environments with a protection level of IP66 and ability to support installation at a horizontal inclination exceeding 15 degrees in floating scenarios. The patented anti-PID technology works only during power generation, with low power consumption and strong compensation capability. Compared with traditional PID repair solutions, it supports sub-arrays surpassing 5 MW. It minimizes DC nodes and cables, and features a built-in AC/DC lightning protection module and DC switch, fully ensuring the safety of power stations and personnel.

Smart IV Curve Diagnosis: achieving "zero inspection"

Huawei's Smart IV Curve Diagnosis, in use at more than 5 GW of PV plants worldwide, is the only hardcore technology certified by authoritative third party TUV. The Smart IV3.0 launched this year completes remote scanning of 100 MW power stations in just 15 minutes. With experience accumulated through AI self-learning and an optimized fault identification model, no operation and maintenance (O&M) personnel are required on site, achieving true "zero inspection" while leading PV O&M into an intelligent era.

Distributed Smart PV Solution: precise optimization and better experience

Another highlight at the exhibition was the SUN2000-20KTL-M2, a new three-phase smart inverter launched by Huawei for distributed scenarios with an optional optimizer, attracting much attention from customers.

Precise optimization

SUN2000-20KTL-M2 has an optional SUN2000P-375W-P2 optimizer which reduces module mismatch caused by shading, assuring the integrity of every module, maximizing roof area use and increasing power generation through the installation of more modules.

Ultimate safety

The AI-powered AFCI arc detection technology can, within 2 seconds after detecting arcs, automatically disable the circuit and cut voltage to 0V, avoiding electric shock. Through massive data on arc features and self-learning of new arc types, arc detection is more accurate while the false alarm rate is lower, adding a new layer of protection to the power station.

Better experience

The inverter's built-in chipset can complete the optimizer matching in 1.5 minutes, faster than traditional methods. The module layout template contained in the app can be used for image recognition, automatically generating the physical layout of modules within 5 seconds. Operation and maintenance have never been easier.

As of H1 2019, Huawei's global shipments had exceeded 102 GW. Huawei will continue to cooperate with customers and partners in the renewable energy industry to accelerate the intelligent transformation of PV power stations globally, delivering the digital world to every PV power station.