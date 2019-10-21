Hertz Asia Tops Regional Travel Awards

Hertz Asia has been awarded double honours by receiving the Travel Hall of Fame accolade in the Annual TTG Travel Awards 2019 and the Best Car Rental at the Travel Weekly Asia 2019 Readers' Choice Awards.

Since Hertz was first inducted into The Travel Hall of Fame in 2005, it has received the award every single year. The company has also topped the Travel Weekly Asia awards since they began in 2015.

The TTG Travel Awards are a prestigious accolade, recognised by leaders in the travel industry across the globe. Hertz was honoured with the Travel Hall of Fame for Best Car Rental Company award at the 30th Annual TTG Travel Awards ceremony in Bangkok recently.

The Travel Weekly Asia 2019 Readers' Choice Award - Best Car Rental, voted on by industry professionals across Asia and readers of Travel Weekly Asia, was presented Tuesday evening (15th October) in Singapore.

Eoin Macneill, Vice President Asia Pacific, Hertz, said: "Hertz is honoured to once again receive both these prestigious awards and we are most grateful to our trade partners, dedicated staff and valued customers for their part in making such recognitions possible year after year."

"Hertz has continued to deliver premium and excellent value vehicle solutions for over 100 years and the Asia region plays an important part in the company's growth. We recently expanded our operations in Vietnam and have appointed General Sales Agents in Macau, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar," said Mr. Macneill.

"Through investing in new technologies and strategies, Hertz is well positioned to meet future customer expectations and work with our trade partners seamlessly in the years to come," concluded Mr. Macneill.

More information about the TTG Travel Awards 2019 and the Travel Weekly Asia Readers' Choice Awards 2019 available from:

http://awards.ttgasia.com/ and https://www.travelweekly-asia-rca.com/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191021/2616525-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191021/2616525-1-b

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190829/2563703-1LOGO