Dunzo Teams up With PUMA on Instant Deliveries for the 'Propah Lady' Campaign

Sports brand PUMA teams up with one of India's most loved local delivery app, Dunzo, to facilitate instant, on-demand delivery to users.

Kicking off the collaboration with the #PropahLady campaign, which celebrates the shift from women being told what to do, to them writing their own rules, this curated collection by PUMA will be available on Dunzo starting Thursday, October 21st, 2019, across Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi.

For fans of PUMA, whether it's updating their wardrobe, replacing missing items, or just showing off their love for the brand, consumers are assured an unparalleled shopping experience through Dunzo, avoiding the commute and wait to access the catalog of apparel, shoes, and accessories.

"Being accessible to our consumers across all touchpoints is key to elevating the overall shopping experience. PUMA is the first sports brand to partner with Dunzo and we're thrilled to see a growing number of our consumers enjoy the ease of shopping online with the added convenience of on-demand delivery," says Abhishek Ganguly, MD, PUMA India

In a consumer-driven economy, where even 1-day delivery is too long a wait, Dunzo has optimized the retail process to a degree that allows the user to browse, purchase, and receive products all within an hour. Dunzo is able to do this by coupling its AI technology for demand mapping and creating a dense network of merchants and delivery partners on-ground.

"We see Dunzo as the logistical layer over every city, catering to every possible use-case in local commerce. Our collaboration with PUMA is especially exciting because we're bringing the high-street experience directly to the user's doorstep for the first time. We're excited to be able to move the needle on the efficiency and frequency of interactions between brands and consumers," says Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder, Dunzo.

About Dunzo

Founded by Kabeer Biswas, Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri and Ankur Aggarwal in 2015, Dunzo is a hyperlocal e-commerce company that connects merchants, partners, and users to facilitate transactions across courier, commerce, and commute. Dunzo is present in the top 9 cities in India, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Pune. Dunzo also has bike taxi services in Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Noida. Headquartered in Bangalore, Dunzo is backed by Google, Blume Ventures, Aspada Investments, Lightbox Ventures, STIC Ventures, and 3L Capital.

