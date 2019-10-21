Elderly man standing in queue to vote faints, later dies

A 62-year-old man fainted while standing in the queue outside a polling station in adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township on Monday and later died of brain hemorrhage in a hospital, said police. According to the police, the deceased, Abdul Rahim Shaikh, a resident of Shantinagar, which is part of the Bhosari assembly constituency, was suffering from cancer for the last year.

"He, along with his wife, had come to cast his vote at one of the polling stations in Bhosari. While standing in the queue, Shaikh fainted and was taken home by family members and others," said a senior official attached to the Bhosari police station. The elderly man was later taken to a local hospital where he died at around 11.30 am, he said.

"According to medical reports, he died of a brain hemorrhage (bleeding) in the hospital," the official said.

