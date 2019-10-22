Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited Rolls Out 'Nayi Diwali Naya Rivaaj' Campaign

Taking the conversation ahead on Father's Health, Future Generali India Life Insurance company Ltd (FGILI), launched its 360-degree brand campaign titled 'Nayi Diwali Naya Rivaaj'. Through this campaign FGILI aims at urging fathers to celebrate Diwali this year with a new 'Rivaaj' - which is to stay healthy. The 360-degree marketing campaign was launched through a short video film on social media on October 11, 2019.

Campaign background

In line with FGILI's previous brand campaigns, this campaign film is also focused on the theme of 'Father's Health'. The brand through its earlier campaigns - Father's Day and Rakshabandhan - has been pushing fathers to take care of their health. Both earlier campaigns worked towards driving home the realization that fathers need to stay healthy not only for themselves but also for their families. FGILI aims to move away from the clutter and focus the conversation on the important topic of father's health. Insights show that fathers neglect their health in the process of providing the best to their families, which exposes them to a health risk. Going with this thought and connecting it to the core brand campaign message i.e. #PapasHealthAsliWealth, FGILI will be talking to fathers, urging them to adopt one healthy habit this Diwali, for their healthier tomorrow.

Campaign storyboard

Using the occasion of Diwali which is about new beginnings, FGILI wants to encourage fathers to start a new ritual i.e. to take care of their health. The film starts with a visual of a beautiful Rangoli, the Voice Over (VO) says - 'Nayi Diwali… Nayi Diwali kaise banti hai'. The films then goes to show the father of the family being involved in various Diwali related rituals with his family and friends. At one scene the daughter playfully steals a laddu and runs off and the father runs after her only to give up half way. This is where the main message of the film is brought to light and the father is forced to rethink his lifestyle. The film ends with the central idea 'Diwali banti hai khoobsurat rivaajon se, aaiye iss Diwali ek naya rivaaj apnaayein, apni sehat ka khayal rakhne ka rivaaj'.

Commenting on the new initiative Mr. Rakesh Wadhwa, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance Pvt Ltd, said, "The festival of Diwali celebrates new beginnings and triumph of good over evil. At Future Generali India Life, we are focused at promoting healthy living amongst Indian fathers. Our new campaign takes the narrative forward by encouraging them to enjoy the festivities while starting a 'Naya Rivaaj' to stay fit and healthy. We believe that for fathers who work hard to provide best for their families, health is their true wealth. The campaign will be launched on all digital channels and will be supported by exciting on-ground promotions."

Campaign rollout

The 360 campaign roll out will be in three phases. Each phase will encapsulate various activities. Phase one will see the teaser campaign on social media. Phase two will see the launch of the brand film and customer/employee engagement activities. In phase three, social media will be used to sustain the campaign.

The film has been shot by leading advertising agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi under their creative Head Chetan Kapoor.

Campaign video can be viewed here:https://youtu.be/ZAdQbJIcXig

