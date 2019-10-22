Indian Sub-continent's Most Comprehensive B2B Shows for Food, Health and Packaging

Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) - a leading B2B Events organiser, successfully kicked off the 14th edition of the Food Ingredients India & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) as well as the 2nd edition of ProPak India today, both B2B platforms for the food, health, packaging and processing industries.

While Fi India & Hi was inaugurated by Dr. Pallavi Darade - FDA Commissioner of Maharashtra; Dr. Yogesh Kamat - Director FFSAI (Western Region); Dr. Prabodh Halde - immediate Past President AFSTI & Mr. Piruz Khambatta - Rasna International. ProPak India was marked by the presence of Mr. C. K. Raganathan - Founder, CavinKare India Pvt Ltd; Mr. Samir Limaye, President, Institute of Packaging Machinery Manufacturers of India (IPMMI); Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director for Informa Markets in India and Mr. Rahul Deshpande, Group Director for Informa Markets in India in an industry gathering.

Chief Guest, Dr. Pallavi Darade - FDA Commissioner of Maharashtra said, "It is matter of pride for Mumbai and Maharashtra and I believe for India as well, a huge round of applause for the organizers' that such an exhibition is happening. Maharashtra has always been at the fore front for such events. The food business is growing exponentially and I believe that exhibitions like this would be of great help specially where there is a B2B contact and people from all these sector be it from food ingredients health or packaging are meeting under one roof."

The co-located expos optimally provided industry players an entire array of products and solutions pertaining to food ingredients, processing technology and packaging under one giant umbrella. While Fi India & Hi offered the industry an opportunity to source high quality ingredients, ProPak India brought within its domain, packaging solutions pertaining to products from medicines, cosmetics, appliances, industrial systems and machinery, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration of Fi India & Hi and ProPak India in Mumbai, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director for Informa Markets in India said, "The food ingredients and processing industry in India has witnessed rapid augmentation owing to the changing socio- economic demographics such as urbanization and the ever growing Indian gourmet market which is growing at a CAGR of 20%. An increased awareness for quality standards of food products has amplified the focus on the superiority of ingredients that goes into the making of these finished products. There is also an increased awareness within the industry with regards to active and intelligent packaging which is vital in the preservation of food. Enhanced packaging techniques need to be developed that not only boost the shelf life of the product but also sustain the nutritive value of the processed food. This is where our shows Fi India & Hi and ProPak both play a crucial role in helping the industry offer an international showcase of such food processing and packaging technology and food ingredients and in turn, help leverage India's wide ranging and large raw material base for food processing industries."

The co-located expos rotate annually between India's two promising food hubs i.e., Mumbai and the Delhi region.

Fi India and Hi

With a rich legacy of 14 years, Fi India in this edition brought in several novel features such as a) a Live Master Class with celebrity chef and television show host Rakhee Vaswani on delectable creations that will be based on fusion & molecular, b) A Trending Zone - that will highlight the global trends and innovative ingredients in Health & Food Ingredients, c) A Self Guided Tour - a tour that will highlight the Innovation & Discovery in Beverage Ingredients, Alternative Proteins, Traditional Regional Ingredients and Healthy Ageing, d) Technical Seminars by Association of Food Scientist & Technologist (AFSTI Mumbai Chapter) & Health & Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) on 'Product Development: Science and Technology' highlighting the regulatory requirement and principles & importance of testing in new product development and 'Emerging Scenario of Lifestyle, Food & Health Ingredients' highlighting the latest applications of functional foods like Carrageenan & Bilberry extract respectively and e) Innovative launches by some brands that will provide the audience a wholesome, sensory experience and newer ideas and tips on food products.

This year, the expo witnessed participation from over 800 brands and is well-supported by the Health Foods & Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA), Association of Food Scientist & Technologist (I) - (AFSTI), Mumbai Chapter and All India Food Processor Association (AIFPA). Some of the key exhibitors included Fine Organic Industries Ltd.; K. P. Manish Global Ingredients P. Ltd.; Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Ace International LLP; Danisco India Pvt. Ltd.; Flavaroma Flavours & Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.; Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.; Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd.; Azelis (India) Private Ltd.; Brenntag Ingredients (India) Private Ltd.; Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd.; Norex Flavours Private Ltd.; IMCD India Pvt. Ltd. amongst others.

The expo will have a dedicated pavilion for the Health Ingredients category of products. The expo had a China Pavilion and an International Pavilion this year and saw International participation from 12 countries such as China, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Canada, USA, Poland, France, Spain, Greece, Russia, The Netherlands and United Kingdom.

ProPak India

ProPak India , which is catering to India's ever growing processing and packaging industries, has been geo-adapted from ProPak Asia , Asia's largest platform in its domain, and is comprehensively tailored to Indian requirements. In its second edition, it is well-supported by key associations such as - Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding Carton Manufacturers Association (IFCA); Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) (AFSTI) ; Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA) and SIES school of packaging.

ProPak India caters to packaging and processing in multiple sectors and in this edition, hosted over 180 brands offering products and services in automation, testing and measurement, filing and sealing machinery, cartooning machinery, thermoforming, robotics, storage and transport, materials and consumables, and complete production lines along with allied services.

Some of the key exhibitors included Bossar Packaging Pvt Ltd; Ishida India Pvt Ltd.; Nichrome India Ltd.; WOLF; Target Innovation; Bry Air; Galaxy Sivtek; Michelman Pvt Ltd.; Goma Process Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Pactech Machinery LLP; Control Print among a host of others. The show benefits manufacturers, distributors, Govt institutions, and other key professionals associated with Product Development, R&D, QC/QR labelling, Packaging Development, Procurement, Supply Chain, purchasing, and Marketing and helps them network, exchange ideas on trends and solutions, and conduct business under one address. The expo witnessed participation from more than 13 countries - Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Spain, Austria, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand and a dedicated China Pavilion.

Some of the highlights of the show included - a) 'Meet the Expert' zone - A dedicated zone at the expo that will provide excellent opportunities to the visitors to get their questions and queries answered by industry experts. b) 'Packaging Theatre'- This feature will provide an overview of recent factors enabling growth in the global packaging industry. Further, it will gives insights on market trends, competitive landscape, market analysis, cost structure, capacity, business distribution and the industry forecast for 2023. c) 'Women in Processing and Packaging' - The 2nd edition of this feature brought together women luminaries of the industry on a common platform to share their success stories, experiences and knowledge revolving on 3 core pillars - Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Gender Diversity.

Alongside the exhibition, ProPak is featuring an engaging and interactive 3-day conference - that talks on trends, challenges and opportunities in the industry. Some of the topics include - 'Plastic strategies for future - Challenges & Opportunities'; 'Plastic Waste Management'; 'Food processing in the era of de-globalisation'; 'Packaging - a significant resource for brand creation & product marketing'; 'Newer concepts & value added packaging systems'; 'Technology focus - machinery systems & sustainable packaging'; 'Trends and future and future landscapes in anti-counterfeiting packaging'; 'Spotlight on women in processing & packaging'; and 'The New Packaging Landscape - Smart Packaging for Digital Consumers'.

