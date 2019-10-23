Bajaj Finance Offers Top 5 Reasons for NRIs to Invest in Bajaj Finance NRI FD

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers lucrative investment opportunities to Non-Resident Indians in the form of a Fixed Deposit for NRIs.

NRIs who are looking to diversify their portfolio without engaging with the volatility prevalent in the Indian market, can invest the lion's share of their income in NRI FDs. Investors earning low returns from a basic NRI account can route their savings into a stable instrument such as the Bajaj Finance NRI FD instead, as this helps counteract inflation and allows them to set up an additional stream of income.

Here are some of the benefits of investing in the Bajaj Finance NRI FD:

Interest rate up to 8.70% alongside high stability ratings

The Bajaj Finance NRI FD offers senior citizens and regular investors an interest of 8.70% and 8.35% respectively, for an FD with a tenor of at least 36 months, with interest payable at maturity. Along with a generous interest rate, NRIs get the benefit of a stable investment environment as Bajaj Finance carries some of the best ratings: CRISIL's FAAA, ICRA's MAAA and S&P Global's '-BBB' ratings.

Special category benefits for higher returns

Senior citizens and existing Bajaj Finance customers are part of a special category and therefore enjoy added benefits. These include an additional 0.10% and 0.35% on the base interest rate for existing Bajaj Finance customers and senior citizens, respectively. Investors also get an additional 0.10% interest just by opting for FD renewal.

Tax benefits under Double Tax Avoidance Agreement

As per the agreement that India has with various countries, NRIs can avoid paying double tax on income earned from the Bajaj Finance FD. Depending on the particulars of the agreement, this benefit may take the form of a tax exemption or credit.

Easy payment options

To add to the ease of investment, Bajaj Finance allows NRIs to invest using varied modes like NEFT, RTGS, and cheque from their NRO bank account. This way, they can easily manage their FD investment from overseas and keep a tab on their earnings from anywhere.

The multi-deposit facility helps invest efficiently

With the multi-deposit facility, NRIs can ladder FDs with minimal effort. All it takes is a single cheque to start multiple FD investments of varying tenors, amounts and pay-out frequencies. Additionally, when opening FDs NRIs can opt for auto-renewal to stay invested for a longer tenor.

When planning their investment, NRIs can make use of the FD calculator to forecast their earnings. Once they have decided upon the parameters of their investment, they can fill out an online application form to get quick assistance from an executive to set up their deposit.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in

