Two girls die after getting trapped under sand

Two girls died and three were injured after being trapped under the sand when they were digging a pit in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said. Anjali Jatav (10) and Rachna Jatav (12) were among the five girls who were digging a pit in the field at Khurdia village on Wednesday when a heap of sand collapsed. The five were rushed to a hospital, where the two were declared dead and others admitted for treatment, Sarmathura police station in-charge Dharam Singh said.

The officer said the bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem and the matter was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)