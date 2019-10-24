Grand Diwali Celebrations at KhelPlay Rummy

Celebrate the festival of lights by playing Rummy with friends on KhelPlay Rummy. Enjoy a series of exciting offers for each special occasion during Diwali. Grand Diwali Celebrations is KhelPlay Rummy's way to share joy and prosperity with its players wherein they can win from a prize pool of Rs. 35,00,000.

Play on KhelPlay Rummy and win big this Diwali

Starting 24th October, the Grand Diwali Celebrations have everything that Rummy players can expect from a perfect Rummy app. At the onset of the festival season with Dhanteras, players can win loads of cash on KhelPlay Rummy. All they need to do is play cash games from 2:00 pm on 24th October to 2:00 pm on 25th October and complete the wager target as per their Loyalty Club. The winners can place withdrawals of their winnings by 4:00 pm on 25th October and take home the money to buy new things for themselves and their dear ones on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

Proud Rummy players who know they are born to win their favourite card game can now become Rummy Supremos. They can play cash games on all days from 25th to 31st October and be among the top 5 wagerers to win a cash prize of Rs. 20,000 of which Rs. 10,000 would be withdrawable.

Players of Pool and Deals Rummy can make the most of these games on 26th October for they will get 10% cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on playing these games on Chhoti Diwali day.

On 27th October, the Badi Diwali day, there are two power offers lined up. Players playing cash games on this day will get a whopping 10% instant cashback up to Rs. 1,500 on every cash game. Also, during the auspicious occasion of Lakshmi Pujan when Lakshmi Devi is welcomed in to homes, players will get free, instant, withdrawable Rs. 100 cash on playing a cash game between 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

On Govardhan Puja day when food items are offered to Govardhan mountain, a mountain of cash awaits players on KhelPlay Rummy. They will get 50% cash bonus up to Rs. 1,000 on making a deposit on 28th October. On 29th October, players can celebrate Bhai Dhuj with withdrawable cash bonus. On this day, they will get 10% withdrawable cash bonus up to Rs. 500 on making a deposit.

The Diwali fever will continue on 30th October when players will get a chance to double their deposit. They will get a massive 100% bonus up to Rs. 3,000 on making a deposit. On 31st October, players can show how much they know about KhelPlay Rummy and get gratified. They have to take the 'Cracker of a Quiz', answer three questions correctly and win Rs. 100.

The Grand Diwali Celebrations will not end here. They continue in the form of Qualifier Tournaments from 1st to 4th November culminating in to the Diwali Dhamaka Finale Tournament on 5th November at 4:35 pm wherein participants can win from a guaranteed, withdrawable cash prize pool of Rs. 5,00,000. Players can join the Qualifiers for just Rs. 100 and be among 100 winners to win a ticket to the finale along with their share of a withdrawable cash prize pool of Rs. 1,00,000. The seating capacity of the finale is 500 and everyone will win, the first prize being Rs. 75,000 and minimum prize being Rs. 500.

Huge cash winnings of Rs. 35,00,000 in the form of free cash, cashback, bonuses and the fact that a major portion of these winnings would be withdrawable, make KhelPlay Rummy the sole destination this Diwali for playing Rummy.

Register on KhelPlay Rummy website - www.khelplayrummy.com and download the KhelPlay Rummy app to take advantage of these jumbo Diwali Offers.

About Khel Group

Khel Group is a popular gaming company that offers Rummy and Fantasy games. They attract gaming enthusiasts from all age groups with high level skill based online games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality and trusted user experience.

Khel Group offers its players every possible format of Indian Rummy games like 10 cards Rummy, 13 cards Rummy, 21 cards Rummy and 27 cards Rummy. Along with Rummy, they are now all set to rule the field of Fantasy Cricket.

Website: https://www.khelplayrummy.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KhelplayRummy/

To Register, please visit: https://www.khelplayrummy.com/promotions

Media Contact:

Neha Achari

info@thekhelgroup.com

+91-22-62844400

Campaign Manager

Khel Group

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718230/KhelPlay_Rummy_Logo.jpg