Rebag Transforms the Resale Industry with Clair, the Universal Luxury Appraisal Index

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  Updated: 24-10-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:40 IST
Rebag Transforms the Resale Industry with Clair, the Universal Luxury Appraisal Index

Rebag, the ultimate destination for buying and selling luxury handbags, launches a revolutionary tool that instantly reveals the resale value of any bag that you're eyeing, or already have in your closet: meet Clair by Rebag, the Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale.

The first of its kind, and five years in the making, Clair is a powerful proprietary software. It allows Rebag to generate a highly accurate offer in an instant and empowers consumers to make the most of every luxury handbag purchase. Clair determines the value of any handbag across a list of more than 50 brands and 10,000 bags. It offers consumers an exact and fully automated price that Rebag is currently willing to pay to acquire that item.

"With more and more consumers contemplating the resale value of their luxury purchases, we've created a taxonomy that provides a more transparent way for consumers to shop more wisely," says Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag. "We've spent years gathering data and analyzing the luxury handbag market. Clair is our way of sharing that knowledge with the world - and it's only the beginning."

In an industry where pricing is notoriously shrouded in mystery, Rebag has created an easy-to-use appraisal index as well as universal codes and condition grades to serve as a common pricing reference for resellers worldwide. This industry-wide framework lifts the opaque curtain currently on the handbag resale market, allowing consumers to make smart decisions on their purchases, know the value of their purchase upfront and view handbags as a new investment category. Clair was created for everyone, not just those who shop and sell at Rebag. The tool reduces the time it takes to normally receive a price quote, eliminating the friction and hesitation consumers often feel when it comes to resale.

Clair by Rebag makes it possible to instantly check the value of luxury handbags in three easy steps: through the Rebag website or app, navigate to the Clair portal to select the handbag's brand, model, style, and size, then tell Clair a bit more about the color and condition, and it will instantly generate your handbag's resale value.

Receiving an appraisal from Clair doesn't lock consumers in to buy or sell through Rebag; in fact, it only opens more possibilities. Once customers have seen the future of their handbag, they can decide to hold onto the investment for posterity, consign it, sell/trade it in through Rebag or even buy more of them - the options are endless.

It's hard to imagine ever falling out of love, but the reality is, we've all got unwanted baggage. Want to know the real value of your handbag? Just ask Clair. Clair by Rebag will be officially unveiled on October 24th and accessible for all consumers via the mobile app or website. For more information on Clair by Rebag visit rebag.com/clair.

Press Contact:
FACTORY PR
rebag@factorypr.com
212.941.9394

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678576/Rebag_Logo.jpg

