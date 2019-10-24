International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Turkey slashes rates as threat of Syria sanctions fades

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:57 IST
UPDATE 2-Turkey slashes rates as threat of Syria sanctions fades
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's central bank slashed its policy rate more than expected to 14% on Thursday, taking advantage of an inflation dip and a steadier lira after Washington cancelled just-announced sanctions over Ankara's military incursion into northeast Syria. The bank lowered its benchmark one-week repo rate by 250 basis points, from 16.5%. It has cut interest rates aggressively from 24% since July to help revive Turkey's recession-hit economy after last year's currency crisis.

Some economists were surprised by the sharp easing move after two weeks of lira volatility related to Turkey's attack on Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria, which drew international condemnation and threats of repercussions. A Reuters poll had predicted a cut of 100 points.

But the central bank said inflation would likely decline more than it had expected by year end after a "significant fall" in September, and it repeated guidance that the policy stance was "to a large part" consistent with that path. Expectations for monetary easing were initially curtailed after troops crossed the Syrian border on Oct. 9, hitting the currency and prompting U.S. sanctions over Turkey's attacks on Kurdish forces that were once U.S. allies.

But the lira, which plunged 30% last year, recouped some losses after Washington opted last week for a light set of sanctions, re-opening the door to the rate cut. It rallied again on Wednesday when U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled them and said a ceasefire had been reached. "They were definitely encouraged by the lifting of sanctions," Piotr Matys, emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank, said of Turkish central bankers.

"It was a positive move and it increased the room for manoeuvre, but not enough to justify a cut of 250 basis points." CRISIS IN REAR VIEW MIRROR

The Turkish lira slipped 0.7% against the dollar, to 5.7725, after the bank's third rate cut in as many policy meetings, totaling 1,000 basis-points of easing. The policy rate is now nearly as low as early last year, before the crisis hit and tipped the Middle East's largest economy into recession, sent inflation soaring above 25%, and prompted aggressive monetary tightening.

Inflation has since eased, reaching 9.26% in September. In its latest forecast, the central bank expected it to accelerate to 13.9% by year-end once the so-called base effects have worn off. But on Thursday the bank said "recent forecast revisions suggest that inflation is likely to materialize notably below the projections" by year end.

While the central bank has said it is targeting a reasonable real interest rate, an FX desk manager at a Turkish bank said it would sharply narrow as annual inflation rebounds in November and December. At that time, "it might cause a significant risk on the Turkish lira," the manager said. "But the market does not choose to price this risk today."

SYRIA EFFECT The monetary boost comes as Turkey takes other steps to strengthen its economy including preparing a 2020 budget that an official said was "flexible" and could be expanded for the military.

Reuters reported that the Treasury is also crafting legislation to transfer into the budget $17 billion from a central bank fund. To limit the lira's fall this month, Turkish state banks have sold billions of dollars and trimmed funding in an offshore swap market, according to traders.

Selva Demiralp, director of the Koc University-TUSIAD Economic Research Forum in Istanbul, said the rate cut was also meant in part to strengthen the economy given the military effort, adding: "But I am not sure it will work." "Deposit rates and loan rates already declined as low as they can go given the inflation rate," she said. "I think they would defend the economy better if they didn't touch the policy rate."

On Wednesday, Trump rolled back sanctions applied a week earlier on some top Turkish officials and ministries. Yet many U.S. lawmakers want a tougher response including one bill that would impose "crippling" sanctions on Ankara. Separately, U.S. prosecutors last week charged Turkey's Halkbank in a move the state bank said was tied to Syria-related sanctions.

The military incursion could also draw European Union sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniv celebrations: Pb assembly's special session on Nov 6

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday decided to convene a special session of the Assembly for a day on November 6 to commemorate the 550th Prakash Purb of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.The cabinet, in a meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Ama...

BJP parliamentary board authorises Shah to take decisions on Maha, Hry govt formation

The BJP parliamentary board authorised party chief Amit Shah on Thursday to take all decisions regarding government formation in Haryana and Maharashtra. The board, which is the apex organisational body of the BJP, met here after the party ...

UPDATE 3-Ethiopia activist calls for calm after 16 killed in clashes

Prominent Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed called for calm on Thursday amid protests that have killed 16 people and are challenging Nobel Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in his political heartland. Addressing hundreds of supporters...

EXPERT VIEWS-Rising populism seen threatening LGBT+ rights in Europe

By Hugo Greenhalgh PRAGUE, Oct 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Rising populism and nationalism pose the greatest threats to LGBT rights in Europe, activists said on Thursday as they gathered in Prague for a major annual conference.Campaigne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019