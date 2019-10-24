International Development News
Frost & Sullivan to Illustrate a Zero-latency World and the Role of Advanced Technologies

Overcoming latency issues is fundamental and will be the final challenge in unlocking the full potential of a connected world. Ongoing deployment of 5G and prospective introduction of 6G in 2030 will reduce latency levels to microseconds. It is vitally important for companies and governments to build their own infrastructure strategies to accommodate this rapid pace toward zero latency in order to accelerate innovation and thrive in a 'connected' future.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Archana Vidyasekar and Vinay Venkatesan, our Visionary Innovation Group experts, alongside Tingfang Ji, Senior Director of Engineering in Wireless R&D at Qualcomm, Nevin Jones, 5G Technical Product Marketing Lead at Verizon, and Alistair Elliott, IoT Expert, CEO Solutions at Pod Group, for the upcoming webinar, "Growth Opportunities to Fuel Global Innovation in a Zero-latency World" on November 14 at 11 AM EST.

To register for the complimentary webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3u6

"A world of 'zero-latency' will emerge from ongoing advancements in 5G and potential introduction of 6G in 2030, wherein millions of connected devices will interact in real-time at microsecond latency," said Vidyasekar. "The integration of 5G with IoT, edge computing, and digital reality will enable a powerful, connected ecosystem where data is shared instantaneously among people, machines, devices and systems."

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

  • Envision the timeline and impact of 5G over the next decade with industry leaders
  • Discuss the implications of 5G on enterprises and human lives over the next decade.
  • Understand drivers and challenges behind implementation and commercialization of 5G
  • Identify the core trends that will drive growth opportunities over the next decade.
  • Develop your own strategy to achieve seamless connectivity across people, devices, machines and systems with 5G

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

For more information, visit ww2.frost.com or call +1 (877) 463-7678

Press Contact:
Jaylon Brinkley
Frost & Sullivan
+1 (210) 247 2481
jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

