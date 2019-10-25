International Development News
Development News Edition

This Diwali, Finserv MARKETS Offers Best Deals on Lifestyle Products

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 10:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 10:00 IST

Finserv MARKETS recently announced the launch of The Grand EMI Festival on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, its online e-store.

With a strong presence in 1300+ cities and with 84,200+ partner stores across the country, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has become one of the fastest growing online shopping platforms in the country.

Spoilt for choice

The Grand EMI Festival offers a long list of cashbacks and offers.

With 45+ product categories and 27000+ products across 100+ premium brands, the customer gets a wide variety of electronic items to choose from with discounts of up to 60% on popular smartphones brands.

What's more, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store offers all its products on No Cost EMI.

The Grand EMI Festival hosts discounts on a number of new brands such as WatchOut, Jabra, GoPro, JBL, FitBit, Akai, Bentley and many more. Additionally, there are assured discounts from big brands such as Apple as well. The iPhone 11, Apple's latest offering, starts at a pocket friendly No Cost EMI of just Rs. 2,704/-.

The festival will offer a gamut of consumer electronics like Smartphones, Laptops, Apple AirPods, Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, Air Conditioners and many more at up to 40% discounts and cashbacks of up to Rs. 6000. The cashback will be credited to the customers' account within fifteen days from the payment of the first EMI.

Customers can indulge in the Grand EMI Festival either by visiting the website, or better still, by downloading the swanky new Finserv MARKETS app! Download the app for exclusive app-only deals and discounts, games and more.

Finserv MARKETS is a registered corporate agent for all the financial products offered by the Bajaj Finserv Group. These financial offerings include products pertaining to Lending and Investments from Bajaj Finance Limited and Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, Life Insurance plans from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited and General Insurance plans from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited. Also, with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, consumers get access to a host of products, ranging from smartphones to home appliances - all at one place. Furthermore, customers can buy all these in easy No Cost EMIs with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.

The brand has come up with a tag line, 'Offers You Value - Find Yours Now' to tie up its objectives and vision. 'Offers You Value' proposition ensures that consumers get what they are looking for, that too, coupled with amazing offers and discounts. The 'Find Yours Now' proposition encourages customers to start their journey with Finserv MARKETS, be it through the Customer Portal or App so that they get help finding their 'value' from the bouquet of 500+ customized financial products.

About Finserv MARKETS

Finserv MARKETS, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is a one-stop digital marketplace that has been created for consumers on the go. It offers 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all at one place. At Finserv MARKETS, we understand that every individual is different. And that's why we have invested in creating a proposition - Offers You Value. A value proposition that ensures you get offers which are tailor made for you. We also offer an amazing product range and unique set of online offers across Loans, Insurance, Investment, Payments and an exclusive EMI store. Be it in helping you achieve your financial life goals or offering you the latest gadgets, we strive to offer what you are looking for. From simple and fast loan application processes to seamless and hassle-free claim-settlements, from no cost EMIs to 4 hours product delivery, we work towards fulfilling all your personal and financial needs. What's more! Now enjoy the same benefits in just one click with our Finserv MARKETS App.

Media Contact:
Siddharth Ananth
siddharth.ananth@bajajfinserv.in
+91-7822874356
Senior Brand Manager
Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Harry Styles, Coldplay to appear on 'SNL' next month

Singer-actor Harry Styles and Coldplay are set to perform at Saturday Night Live next month, NBC has announced. Styles, who has previously made guest appearance on the comedy sketch show, will host the November 16 episode.He will be pulling...

Clippers roll, ruin Warriors’ debut in new home

The Los Angeles Clippers scored the first 14 points in the regular-season history of the Golden State Warriors new home, the Chase Center in San Francisco, and rode balanced scoring to a front-running, 141-122 romp over the five-time defend...

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer King Princess releases debut album and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Young maestro takes baton as Israel Philharmonics Zubin Mehta ends 50-year tenureZubin Mehta was only 25 years old when he first conducted the Israel Philharmonic. Over half a cent...

People will beat them with shoes: DS Hooda on reports of Independent MLAs joining BJP

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday said if the Independent MLAs join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana then people will beat them up with shoes in the time to come. The Independent MLAs, who are going to be a part of the Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019