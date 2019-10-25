International Development News
STL Continues on Growth Trajectory Recording 25% YoY Increase in Revenues

 STL (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2019, continuing on growth trajectory with a 25% growth in revenues on YoY basis. While growth in the sector has been sluggish, STL's strong revenue growth is a testimony of the company's differentiated value proposition in delivering end-to-end data network solutions to its customers globally.

H1, FY20 – Growth Momentum continues

  • Expanding Horizons: Increased Global footprint, addition of 26 marquee clients with 2 new geographies and establishing US presence in the Silicon Valley.
  • Attracting Global Talent: Strengthened technology and talent by bringing on-board industry experts, customer solution specialists and application engineers across Europe, Africa and the US.
  • Deepening Customer Engagement: Collaborated with Tier-1 Global Telcos to demonstrate solutions for their next generation networks at consultative design thinking workshops - TechSparks.
  • Setting up Industry 4.0 manufacturing: Successfully commissioned our state-of-the-art glass manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, India.
  • Scaling up on execution: Completed Kakinada Smart city, a one-of-its-kind project, with technologies for mobility, situational awareness, traffic control, smart lighting, public safety and security.
  • Empowering the Community: Partnered with Common Services Centres (CSC) to train 1,00,000 village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) in fibre deployment and maintenance.
  • Focusing on Environmental Sustainability: Continued commitment to sustainability with Zero Waste to Landfill Certification for fibre cable manufacturing plant in Rakholi, India.

Investing for the Future - Towards a $75Bn Roadmap

  • Preparing for 5G Readiness: Launched disruptive data network solutions such as 5G Edge Mantra, Stellar Fibre, Mantra PODS, LEAD360 2.0, Sensron+ at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019. This solution suite enables hyperscale, low latency networks with increased security for varied applications.
  • Accelerating investments in Technology: Increased investments in R&D towards programmable software and passive connectivity solutions.
  • Augmenting capabilities on Data Centre: Acquired IDS Group in the UK, marking STL's entry into specialised Inside Data Centre space with design and deployment capability.

Q2FY20 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Rs. 1,360 crore, up 25% YoY
EBITDA: Rs. 298 crore, up 7% YoY
PAT: Rs. 160 crore, up 22% YoY
Exports at 38% of revenue

"Data, analytics and customer experience are the primary drivers of exponential growth in the industry today. This is that early moment in the connected future when we can adopt new technologies and drive inclusive growth," mentioned Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL. "Technology led innovation is at the core of STL. We are constantly innovating data network design from connectivity to customer experience for creating differentiated solutions for our customers across the globe."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions.

We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.

STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one datacentre design facility in the UK.

Contacts:

Media Relations
Guneet Kaur
+91-8968909392
Guneet.kaur@genesis-bcw.com


Corporate Communications
Vinay Rawat
+91-8669981631
vinay.rawat@stl.tech

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

