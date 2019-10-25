International Development News
Development News Edition

Symbio to Equip Renault Electric Utility Vehicles With Hydrogen Range-extender

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:30 IST
Symbio to Equip Renault Electric Utility Vehicles With Hydrogen Range-extender

On 22 October the Renault Group announced the launch of the KANGOO Z.E. Hydrogen for the end of 2019, and the MASTER Z.E. Hydrogen for 2020. Symbio, a subsidiary of the Michelin Group and at the core of a joint venture currently being founded with Faurecia, is proud to equip these two electric battery-powered models with a hydrogen range-extender. This double-recharge solution allows fleet managers to optimise their operations and manage their total cost of ownership (TCO).

KANGOO Z.E. Hydrogen and MASTER Z.E. Hydrogenequipped by Symbio. The product of a long-term partnership between the Renault Group and Symbio, the launches of the KANGOO Z.E. Hydrogen (end of 2019) and MASTER Z.E Hydrogen (during 2020) were announced on 22 October. "Our teams have been working since 2014", explained Fabio Ferrari, Symbio's CEO.

Battery + hydrogen = a zero-emissions solution perfectly tailored for use by professional vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with a hydrogen system based on the Symbio StackPack S, the range-extender designed around a 5 kW hydrogen fuel cell. Featuring a 33 kWh battery, its all-season capabilities allow the vehicles to reach true ranges of 370 km* (KANGOO Z.E Hydrogen) and 350 km* (MASTER Z.E Hydrogen). Complementing the traditional electrical terminal recharging method, these vehicles can be refuelled with hydrogen in just a few minutes. "With this double-recharge option, fleet managers can optimise their operations by making the most of a very competitive electrical recharge and a very flexible hydrogen recharge," explained Fabio Ferrari.

User-focused integration options. In the KANGOO Z.E Hydrogen, the integration architecture selected with the manufacturer allows a loading volume of 3.9m3 to be maintained, along with the loading capacity of a traditional pallet. On the MASTER Z.E Hydrogen, the chosen integration allows the vehicle to maintain its current loading volume.

Symbio, on the road to large-scale production. The arrival of these two models in Renault's European distribution network means that, going forward, they can be bought, maintained and used like any other utility vehicle. "These are essential prerequisites for the mass conversion of fleets, in line with our aim of ramping up production and reducing costs", noted Fabio Ferrari. Symbio aims to reach production levels of 200,000 StackPacks per year in 2030.

*pending WLTP certification

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973146/Symbio_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Fabiola Flex
fabiola.flex@symbio.one
+33-622-853-985

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Rugby-Read shakes off detractors to time run into semis

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has had his share of detractors in the last 12 months as he worked his way back to fitness from back surgery at the end of 2017, but the rampaging number eight is showing signs he is peaking at the right time....

BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday to elect leader in Haryana;Nirmala Sitharaman, Arun Singh to be central observers: Party PTI JTR KRKJ

BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday to elect leader in HaryanaNirmala Sitharaman, Arun Singh to be central observers Party PTI JTR KRKJ...

Chiba rains: Railway services disrupted; evacuation orders in place

Evacuation orders were issued for at least 80,000 people in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, where rivers were rising precariously close to their banks and authorities warned the rain could continue for a few more hours. There were no ...

Philippines to lift moratorium on foreign research ships in its waters

The Philippines will lift a 2018 moratorium on foreign scientific research in its exclusive economic zone so it can exploit marine resources, the national security adviser said on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte banned all scientific rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019