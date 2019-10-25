International Development News
OKEx Announces New Partnership with Klaytn - Kakao Corporation's Blockchain Project as Ecosystem Partner

OKEx (www.okex.com), the world-leading digital asset exchange, is pleased to announce that it has officially joined Klaytn, a global public blockchain project backed by Kakao Corporation, as an Ecosystem Partner. Such partnership aims to drive the mass-adoption of blockchain experience for millions of users across the world.

The Klaytn partners consist of Governance Council, Ecosystem Partners, Initial Service Partners, KLAY BApp (Blockchain Application) Partners, and Investors. Renowned companies such as Samsung Blockchain, IDG Capital, Shinhan Bank, and many other industry giants have already joined the Klaytn Ecosystem Partnership. OKEx believes that the recent addition of Ecosystem Partnership can contribute to building a stable blockchain ecosystem. This partnership is a great opportunity for OKEx to connect to different networks and portfolios under the blockchain space, hence provide support to probe the blockchain adoption around the globe.

"We are excited to participate in this new initiative by Klaytn. We have a strong faith to the team and the blockchain technology developed upon solid reliability and significant stability," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "Exchanges and projects itself should work together to define and adopt standards that will promote digital asset adoption globally. At OKEx, we are always keen to work with market players in expanding the market and bring in quality projects in accordance with market needs, and I believe this indicates a good start."

"We are delighted to welcome the global top exchange OKEx to join Klaytn," said Chase Choi, the Head of Business at Ground X. He added, "As Asia's no. 1 blockchain platform, we will further solidify and expand our ecosystem together with OKEx."

Developed by Kakao's blockchain arm, Klaytn is an enterprise-grade and service-centric blockchain platform with a mission to combine the features of both public and private chains via an efficient hybrid structure. As a market leader in South Korea, Kakao's reputation as a messenger service parallels that of other global renowned messenger companies serving in their respective markets. To ensure maximum security, Klaytn will work together with partners worldwide to create the reliable business platform.

ABOUT OKEx

OKEx (www.okex.com) is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Malta, offering more than 400 token and futures trading pairs to millions of customers in 150+ countries. OKEx offers the most diverse trading products in the market, ranging from spot trading, fiat-to-token trading, margin trading and crypto derivatives. The company also helps traders, miners, and institutional investors optimize their investment strategies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973767/OKEx.jpg

