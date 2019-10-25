International Development News
Development News Edition

DediProg Technology presents the breakthroughs in UFS programming efficiency at Munich Productronica Exhibition 2019

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:00 IST
DediProg Technology presents the breakthroughs in UFS programming efficiency at Munich Productronica Exhibition 2019

DediProg Technology, the leading global provider of IC programming solution for flash memory, microcontrollers, high density storage device UFS/eMMC, will exhibit the latest programmers NuProgPlus and DP3000-G3 automation at Munich Productronica 2019.

DP3000-G3 is the 3rd generation programming automation which has tremendous improvement in IC programming capability and features. It can be installed with the latest NuProgPlus programmer to enable 96 programming socket sites and accelerate UFS device programming speed up to 180 Mbytes/second. This configuration increases the UFS device programming performance up to 5X (times) compare with comparable solution. For general microcontroller programming, it achieves production throughput up to 3,500 UPH (device output per hour).

NuProgPlus programmer is the industry first ALL-IN-ONE programmer which covers all types of IC programming including UFS/eMMC and MCUs in a single programmer. NuProgPlus is designed to fulfill IC programming needs for the next 10 years which covers a wide range of programming protocols, differential signals, programming integrity, security programming and shortest programming time.

DediProg also has released DP2T to satisfy the market with a cost-efficient programming automation for production environment that is high-mix and low-volume. The DP2T can be configured with accessories to automate the IC device in Tape & Reel, JEDEC Tray, and AOI optical inspection at about 1,000 UPH throughput. Single automation process can be accomplished by DP2T to minimize the human handling, improve quality, and increase efficiency.

DediProg improves and leapfrogs in the programming technology with more than 250 programming automation installed globally and more than 800 units of UFS programmers shipped. DediProg's leadership in IC programming is strengthening further with the breakthroughs in programmers and automation.

At Munich Productronica Exhibition, both DediProg and DediProg's Germany distributor, AdoptSMT Europe GmbH will showcase IC programming technologies at Hall B2, Booth 117 and Hall A3, Booth 181 respectively. Also learn how to increase programming efficiency and total cost reduction at www.DediProg.com or contact sales@DediProg.com.

About DediProg Technology

DediProg designs and specializes in IC programming solution. As the known expert in IC programming, DediProg's automation is capable to manage tiny WLCSP package and configurable for different programming needs. DediProg also established technical support team in different regions to provide IC programming consultation and services to customers globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016815/NuProgPlus_U8.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010153/DP3000_G3_SideFront_v2.jpg

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Delhi court acquits man accused of passing obscene remarks at woman AAP member

A Delhi court has acquitted a man, accused of passing obscene remarks at a woman AAP member and intimidating her in 2015, saying her testimony was not trustworthy as she had made material improvements in her statement. Metropolitan Magistra...

Forex kitty crosses USD 440 bn-mark, up by USD 1.04 bn

Continuing its northward surge, Indias forex kitty has swelled by USD 1.039 billion to a new life-time high of USD 440.751 billion for the week ended October 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The forex reserves had risen by USD 1.879 bil...

Strong presence of regional parties in Hry, Maha led to our defeat: AAP

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the crushing loss of the party in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls was due to a strong presence of regional parties in the two states. The Aam Aadmi Party AAP got less votes than those...

Civil supplies scam: SC restrains C'garh govt from tapping phone of its IPS officer

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the Chhattisgarh government from the interception of telephones of its top police officer Mukesh Gupta and his family and granted him protection from arrest in the cases lodged against him. The top court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019