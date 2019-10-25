International Development News
OKEx Announces 14 Partnerships to Expand Adoption of Its Native Token OKB

OKEx (www.okex.com), the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced partnerships with 14 service providers, covering lifestyle, decentralized finance, and cybersecurity, to promote the adoption of OKB, the global utility token of the exchange.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017651/OKEx.jpg

OKB enables access to a plethora of lifestyle applications

Travelling, gaming, and mobile surfing comprise an essential part of the everyday life of many people nowadays. Now, with OKB, its users can easily book hotel stays, top up mobile, or gear up gaming experience via a range of lifestyle partners.

  1. Litex -- Top up your mobile & fuel card with OKB
    LITEX, the largest commercialized layer2 ecology worldwide, is able to realize off-chain transaction and cross-chain communication to solve the main technical pain points of blockchain. It supports over 100,000 TPS off-chain with zero transaction fees.
  2. Tripio -- Book your stay at 450,000+ hotels worldwide with OKB
    Tripio is the world's first decentralized travel booking marketplace based on blockchain. It leverages blockchain technology to connect global customers to over 450,000 hotels worldwide with authentic reviews, accurate room status updates, and lower fees.
  3. TrueChain -- Shop at hundreds of merchants with OKB
    TrueChain has partnered with OKB to push the adoption of the token in hundreds of physical stores by leveraging the resources from projects in Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, etc. TrueChain is the world's first public chain that implemented the PoW + PBFT hybrid consensus. It offers DApp and financial transaction services with high performance and security.
  4. QLC Chain -- Redeem mobile communication services with OKB
    QLC Chain has enabled its users to redeem and top up its blockchain-driven mobile services with OKB. QLC Chain is the next-generation public chain for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS, enabling everyone to operate and benefit from network services.
  5. Lucia -- Rent a room from a trustworthy community with OKB
    Lucia is a blockchain-based rental platform that aims to create a trustworthy, mutually beneficial community. The platform leverage blockchain tech and smart contract to build a rental community based on trust.
  6. BitTorrent -- Upgrade to fast, ad-free file transfer service with OKB
    BitTorrent is a popular application for transferring files around the internet. With it, you can download movies, TV shows, games, and more to your favorite devices. Now you can subscribe for BitTorrent service with OKB for a high-speed, ad-free downloading experience.
  7. FishChain -- Up your game with OKB
    FishChain is a virtual asset trading platform built-in gameplay, as well as a blockchain game built into the exchange. FishChain extends the mature collection and form game to the blockchain, providing safer, faster, more transparent and traceable virtual asset services to 50 million players worldwide. There are many fun game-plays in FishChain, mining, trading, fishing, breeding, fighting, mixing, gene combination and so on.

Enhance cybersecurity with OKB

As the development of the internet goes, cybersecurity security has never been so important as it is today. With the new offerings, OKB users can improve the security of their blockchain and smart contract with services provided by top-notch firms.

  1. Slowmist -- Security audits and protection
    SlowMist is a top blockchain ecosystem security company that excels in cybersecurity protection. It offers security audits and protection for leading digital asset exchanges, crypto wallets, public chains, and smart contracts, etc.
  2. Beosin -- Cybersecurity services
    Beosin provides comprehensive cybersecurity services for over 1,000 projects worldwide, including security audits, on-chain asset investigation, threat intelligence push, and wallet security, etc., with rich security defending experience in the blockchain industry.
  3. Certik -- Smart contract verification
    CertiK is a leading blockchain security company founded by Computer Science professors from Yale University and Columbia University. By applying the rigor of proprietary Formal Verification technology on smart contracts and blockchain protocols, CertiK has been able to secure over USD 62 billion assets, including many of the world's top blockchain projects.

OKB opens doors to decentralized financial services

The boom of blockchain technology has contributed to the emergence of a new financial system called decentralized finance, also known as DeFi. It is believed that DeFi will benefit people with low-cost financial services with higher efficiency and reliability. In order to let OKB users access a wider range of DeFi services, OKEx has partnered with the following service providers to enable service redemption using OKB.

  1. Bitpie -- Multichain wallet that allows you to manage OKB with ease
    Bitpie is an industry-leading multi-blockchain wallet. It enables users to transact and use DApps with great convenience while holding assets totally under their own control.
  2. Kcash -- Multichain wallet that offers easy storage of OKB
    Kcash is one of the pioneering multichain wallets in the industry, supporting as many as nine currencies, including BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, ETC, ACT, EOS, GXS, and USDT in one place. Its features, such as instant transfer, off-line signature, and Kwealth management, offer flexible while secure digital assets storage to users.
  3. Linkeye -- Credit-based financial platform
    LinkEye is a Hyperledger Fabric-based consortium-blockchain solution to facilitate global credit alliance. It provides a platform for relevant institutions to exchange useful and legal credit data, aiming to improve on the current credit system, and eventually create a global credit system that is fair to everyone.
  4. Molecular Future -- Borrow cryptocurrencies by pledging Bitcoin
    Molecular Future is a one-stop digital asset investment service platform that offers a wide array of cryptocurrency financial services. With OKB, users can access its cryptocurrency pledge service for easy cryptocurrency mortgages, including lending and borrowing.

"The only thing that can limit the potential of OKB is our imagination," said Andy Cheung, OKEx's Head of Operations. "The 14 new partnerships is a shot in the arm for OKB. Together with our community, we will continue to explore the possibility of OKB. By offering a wider array of applications, OKB holders will be able to enjoy the fruit of blockchain technology and the appreciating value of our token."

ABOUT OKEx

OKEx (www.okex.com) is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Malta, offering more than 400 token and futures trading pairs to millions of customers in 150+ countries. OKEx offers the most diverse trading products in the market, ranging from spot trading, fiat-to-token trading, margin trading and crypto derivatives. The company also helps traders, miners, and institutional investors optimize their investment strategies.

