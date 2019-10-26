Miscreants loot Rs 17 lakh at gunpoint in Bihar
Five motorcycle-borne miscreants on Saturday looted Rs 17 lakh from the owner of a two-wheeler agency in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said. The incident occurred near Benipur village under Hathauri police station area when Laddu Singh was on his way to Muzaffarpur town to deposit the amount, the proceeds of two-wheeler sales on 'Dhanteras', Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh said.
The miscreants stopped Laddu Singh's vehicle, opened fire in the air and snatched the bag containing Rs 17 lakh, he said. Police are conducting raids to nab the culprits, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
