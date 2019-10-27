Iraqi intelligence paved the way for Baghdadi raid - intelligence official
Iraq's intelligence service provided the U.S.-led coalition with the exact coordinates of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's location, paving the way for the raid that reportedly killed him, an Iraqi intelligence official told Reuters on Sunday.
The agency learned of Baghdadi's location after arresting an Iraqi man and woman from within his "inner circle" who provided information that led to a secret location in Iraq's western desert housing documents containing it, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
