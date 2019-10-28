DEKRA recognized as one of the first LoRa Alliance Authorized Test Houses for India band testing

DEKRA, the international expert organization and one of the world's leading providers of certification for Internet of Things (IoT), will become a LoRa Alliance® Authorized Test House in India to provide local testing and certification services for manufacturers of communication devices, according to the LoRaWAN® standard for the IoT.

"DEKRA is accredited by the LoRa Alliance to perform IN865 band testing for India LoRaWAN. This open global specification and facilitating certification in India is very important for us being a leading public network operator," said SenRa CEO, Ali Hosseini. "DEKRA's certification will enhance the reliability of the devices as per the LoRaWAN Indian specifications, which I feel is a must. We look forward to the collaboration and the expansion of LoRaWAN Certified devices in India".

"This lab is a step in the evolution of DEKRA in the testing, inspection & certification market in India. It will offer Indian original design manufacturers (ODMs) the same level of service for certification that is provided by DEKRA in other parts of the world," said Stan Zurkiewicz, Executive Vice President DEKRA and Chief Regional Officer DEKRA East & South Asia.

"With our new laboratory in Mumbai, members of the LoRa Alliance can get their devices certified, so end users may have greater confidence in the quality of their devices. This lab will also provide a better path for validation to the multiple ecosystems of companies that are developing smart home and smart metering products in India," said Ronjoy Rajkhowa, Director at DEKRA India.

"As a part of our connectivity strategy, we will enable our network of laboratories worldwide to provide services for all the key technologies that are, and will drive the Internet of Things markets," said Diego Bartolome, Wireless Test Solutions Manager at DEKRA Spain. "With this new test lab in India, DEKRA is consolidating its leading position as a LoRa Alliance Test House. DEKRA is already providing certification services for all existing regions in the LoRa Alliance Certification Program, with LoRa Labs in five countries."

DEKRA continuously expands its wireless testing and certification portfolio of services for different market segments and countries to provide global and local solutions tailored to manufacturers' needs.

About SenRa

SenRa, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance®, is a PAN India Low Power Wide Area Network Provider (LPWAN), specifically LoRaWAN®, for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects, which require secure, reliable, long-distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy smart solutions such as water metering, smart agriculture, smart lighting, smart cities, logistics, electric and gas meter.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Uberwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA generated revenues totaling more than EUR3.3 billion in 2018. The company currently employs more than 46,000 people in around 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services include vehicle inspection, claims & expertise, product testing, industrial inspection, audits, consulting, training and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

