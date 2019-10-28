International Development News
Huawei Recognized as an October 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Networking

Huawei was named an October 2019Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Networking. This is the second time Huawei has received this distinction.

Gartner Peer Insights is a robust enterprise IT product and service review platform that hosts more than 255,000 verified customer reviews across 355 defined markets (as of June 2019). In markets where there is enough data, Gartner Peer Insights recognizes the vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers through the Customers' Choice distinction. This peer-rated distinction can be a useful complement to expert opinion, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

Huawei has been operating continuously in the data center network markets. Since its launch in 2012, Huawei's CloudFabric Data Center Network Solution has been deployed in more than 7800 enterprise data centers in over 120 countries. Huawei has garnered the Garner Peer Insights Customers' Choice designation twice consecutively thanks to its immense number of positive reviews and high ratings from customers. We believe this distinction is also testament to Huawei's position in the data center network industry and solid record in large-scale deployment and commercial use for global customers.

This year, Huawei launched the industry's first data center switch built for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era -- CloudEngine 16800, which has been commercially used on a large scale by numerous customers worldwide. In addition, Huawei has also made continuous innovations in the fields of intent-driven networks and intelligent and lossless networks. At HUAWEI CONNECT 2019, Huawei showcased its automatic deployment of typical intent-based networking models, intelligent O&M (including one-minute fault detection, three-minute fault location, and five-minute fault rectification), and the large-scale networking of AI Fabric Intelligent and Lossless Data Center Network. It's Huawei's aim to lead data center networks from the cloud era to the AI era, help customers reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX), and accelerate intelligent transformation.

"We hugely appreciate the feedback shared by our customers at Gartner Peer Insights and believe that the recognition of Customers' Choice is testament to Huawei's commitment to providing excellent customer experience," said Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Center Network Domain. "We will adhere to customer-centricity, continue to innovate, and provide customers with data center network solutions that meet their needs and long-term development."

[1] The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in the Data Center Networking by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. https://www.gartner.com/reviews-pages/peer-insights-customers-choice-distinctions-methodology/

For more information, please visit Huawei CloudFabric Data Center Network Solution website: https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/business-needs/enterprise-network/data-center-network/

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

