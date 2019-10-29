International Development News
Development News Edition

Bahrain to Fast-track Setup Process for Global Startups

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:31 IST
Bahrain to Fast-track Setup Process for Global Startups

 The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) – the investment promotion agency for the Kingdom of Bahrain in partnership with Web Summit - announced today a fast-track setup process for startups globally looking to take advantage of the business environment and startup ecosystem in Bahrain. The initiative will also enable startups to access the broader MENA region markets with the hyper-connected Kingdom of Bahrain as their launchpad.

The announcement was made prior to the leading annual technology conference Web Summit 2019, which will be attended by a high-level delegation from Team Bahrain to include; the EDB, Tamkeem (Bahrain Labour Fund), Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bahraini startups and accelerators. International startups and related entities interested in learning more about Bahrain startup ecosystem, and the benefits Bahrain has to offer, are encouraged to visit the Bahrain EDB stand - no. E359, pavilion 3 - where a team will be on hand for the duration of the summit (November 5 – 7) to answer any questions.

The fast-track setup process is a free service offered through a dedicated concierge, and includes:

  • A fast-tracked entry process which will cover residency, visa requirements and business registration
  • Guidance from Bahrain's incubators and accelerators, as well as access to their networks and programmes that will provide businesses with the connections they need to grow and expand
  • Access to grants and financial support

The initiative will allow businesses and startups to benefit from the full ecosystem in Bahrain, which boasts operating costs up to 40% lower than its neighbours, one of the region's most highly skilled local workforces and some of the most advanced soft infrastructure in MENA. Sitting at the nexus of the Middle East, the Kingdom offers a convenient springboard into the wider region opportunity, including its largest market, Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on this announcement, Ms. Pakiza Abdulrahman, Manager of Business Development - Startups at Bahrain EDB said:

"International startups can benefit hugely from the entrepreneurial support structure in Bahrain – offering access to capital, talent and new markets. With a hassle-free approach to setting up businesses in Bahrain, there is no better base to scale across the growing $1.5 trillion Gulf market."

Michael Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at the Web Summit said:

"We're glad to see startup initiatives like that of the Bahrain Economic Development Board. It will be great that startups present at this year's Web Summit will be able to benefit from their efforts."

In recent years, Bahrain has expended considerable resources diversifying away from a previous focus on hydrocarbons. It now enjoys a burgeoning and increasingly dynamic digital economy; a maturing tech community; and a rapidly growing FinTech ecosystem. The Kingdom's pioneering, agile and flexible regulatory framework allows it to regulate emerging technologies – such as open banking and cryptocurrencies – in a way other jurisdictions simply cannot. Thanks to this, Bahrain has earned a reputation as the region's de facto test-bed for cutting edge technologies.

About Bahrain Economic Development Board

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

The EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, in order to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

The EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, ICT, tourism, logistics and transport.

For more information on the Bahrain EDB visit www.bahrainedb.com; for information about Bahrain visit www.bahrain.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018539/Bahrain_EDB_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Trade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs Swiss franc for a 3rd day

Risk-oriented currencies strengthened on Tuesday with the Australian dollar climbing for a third consecutive session against the Swiss franc as hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions buoyed sentiment. Underpinning risk appetite in ...

14 cattle die in UP after consuming poisonous fodder

At least 14 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, died after consuming poisonous fodder at Kaderghar village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The cattle died after eating the fodder on Monday evening, they said.A med...

British Indian steel tycoon to consolidate steel empire

British Indian steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta plans to consolidate his steelmaking and mining interests into a single company, which he says will emerge as the eighth largest in the world outside China. Liberty Steel Group will be created as a ...

Pak assures US of 'steadfast' support to Afghan peace talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the US of its steadfast support to the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, stressing on the importance for all parties to the conflict to take practical steps to reduce hostilities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019