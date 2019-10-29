Upcurve Business Services Private Limited's Brand, udChalo Felicitated at SIDBI-Economic Times MSE Awards 2019

Upcurve Business Services Private Limited's brand, udChalo was recognized as the Best Employment Generating MSE in the Small - Services segment at SIDBI Economic Times India MSE Awards 2019. Varun Jain, Founder & CEO and Ravi Kumar, Founder & COO jointly received this prestigious award earlier this month at The Taj Palace, New Delhi.

"This prestigious award has truly been something to look forward for our udChalo family. We have worked towards generating employment over the last couple of years for our Armed Forces ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and dependants who contribute to a large share of our employees and we will continue to provide this," says Varun Jain, Founder & CEO, Upcurve Business Services Pvt. Ltd.

The Best Employment Generating MSE Award category had companies shortlisted that comprised of enterprises which have made an exceptional contribution towards employment creation both; in terms of number of employees added and growth in employee base.

Ravi Kumar, Founder & COO, Upcurve Business Services Pvt. Ltd. says, "We take great pride in accepting this award and thank SIDBI-ET for selecting us within this category. Our work within this segment has truly been accepted and recognized."

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector is an important sector of the economy, as there are around 6.34 crore MSMEs in India. This sector is one of the principle contributors to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), exports and employment generation in the country.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and The Economic Times joined hands to bring the second edition of SIDBI-ET India MSE Awards, a platform created to recognize and reward performers in both, the micro and small enterprise categories for some outstanding achievements in the manufacturing and services sector. The Awards were a celebration of the contributions of those MSEs who have contributed to the 'Make in India' initiative and can be an inspiration to millions of other enterprises across the country. CRISIL was the knowledge partner for these awards.

About udChalo:

udChalo, a brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, an online travel portal for Defence personnel was founded in 2012 by Ravi Kumar and Varun Jain and cemented over the years with an aim to create a platform that helps the Indian Defence Personnel and their Dependents to travel with utmost ease. With a vision to make life simpler for our soldiers, we stand true to our motto 'Service for Services'.

udChalo is registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India and approved by IATA. It operates in the areas of travel for Defence personnel through the Website www.udchalo.com, App platform and 60 plus Offline ticket booking offices catering to more than 2.8 million serving Defence Personnel, Veterans and their Dependents. udChalo's booking offices are operated by Veterans/Veer Naris/Dependents from the Indian Armed Forces community.

udChalo, recently partnered with Oyo and Fab hotels to introduce a new hospitality service offering of 10,000 plus hotels available to all Defence personnel and is in the process of introducing additional services for the Armed Forces.

The company has been awarded the Entrepreneur India Award for the 'Travel startup of the year 2019' and has been recognized by Silicon India as one of the Top 10 OTA's (Online travel Agency) with a difference that it focuses on booking exclusive fares for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary forces, Ex-servicemen and their Dependents.

For further information, please contact:

Team udChalo

marketing@udchalo.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997494/udChalo_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019206/udChalo_SIDBI_ET_MSE_Award_2019.jpg

