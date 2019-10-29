International Development News
Development News Edition

Upcurve Business Services Private Limited's Brand, udChalo Felicitated at SIDBI-Economic Times MSE Awards 2019

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:38 IST
Upcurve Business Services Private Limited's Brand, udChalo Felicitated at SIDBI-Economic Times MSE Awards 2019

Upcurve Business Services Private Limited's brand, udChalo was recognized as the Best Employment Generating MSE in the Small - Services segment at SIDBI Economic Times India MSE Awards 2019. Varun Jain, Founder & CEO and Ravi Kumar, Founder & COO jointly received this prestigious award earlier this month at The Taj Palace, New Delhi.

"This prestigious award has truly been something to look forward for our udChalo family. We have worked towards generating employment over the last couple of years for our Armed Forces ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and dependants who contribute to a large share of our employees and we will continue to provide this," says Varun Jain, Founder & CEO, Upcurve Business Services Pvt. Ltd.

The Best Employment Generating MSE Award category had companies shortlisted that comprised of enterprises which have made an exceptional contribution towards employment creation both; in terms of number of employees added and growth in employee base.

Ravi Kumar, Founder & COO, Upcurve Business Services Pvt. Ltd. says, "We take great pride in accepting this award and thank SIDBI-ET for selecting us within this category. Our work within this segment has truly been accepted and recognized."

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector is an important sector of the economy, as there are around 6.34 crore MSMEs in India. This sector is one of the principle contributors to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), exports and employment generation in the country. 

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and The Economic Times joined hands to bring the second edition of SIDBI-ET India MSE Awards, a platform created to recognize and reward performers in both, the micro and small enterprise categories for some outstanding achievements in the manufacturing and services sector. The Awards were a celebration of the contributions of those MSEs who have contributed to the 'Make in India' initiative and can be an inspiration to millions of other enterprises across the country. CRISIL was the knowledge partner for these awards.

About udChalo:

udChalo, a brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, an online travel portal for Defence personnel was founded in 2012 by Ravi Kumar and Varun Jain and cemented over the years with an aim to create a platform that helps the Indian Defence Personnel and their Dependents to travel with utmost ease. With a vision to make life simpler for our soldiers, we stand true to our motto 'Service for Services'.

udChalo is registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India and approved by IATA. It operates in the areas of travel for Defence personnel through the Website www.udchalo.com, App platform and 60 plus Offline ticket booking offices catering to more than 2.8 million serving Defence Personnel, Veterans and their Dependents. udChalo's booking offices are operated by Veterans/Veer Naris/Dependents from the Indian Armed Forces community.

udChalorecently partnered with Oyo and Fab hotels to introduce a new hospitality service offering of 10,000 plus hotels available to all Defence personnel and is in the process of introducing additional services for the Armed Forces.

The company has been awarded the Entrepreneur India Award for the 'Travel startup of the year 2019' and has been recognized by Silicon India as one of the Top 10 OTA's (Online travel Agency) with a difference that it focuses on booking exclusive fares for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary forces, Ex-servicemen and their Dependents.

For further information, please contact:

Team udChalo
marketing@udchalo.com

Media Contact :
Gia Pereira/ Vikash Tripathi
mediaqueries@udchalo.com
Marketing
Upcurve Business Services Pvt Ltd

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997494/udChalo_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019206/udChalo_SIDBI_ET_MSE_Award_2019.jpg

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Competition Comm orders probe against Make My Trip-GoIbibo, Oyo

The Competition Commission has ordered an investigation against online travel agents Make My Trip-GoIbibo and hospitality services provider Oyo for alleged unfair business practices. Following a complaint from the Federation of Hotel Resta...

Sovan Chatterjee in Mamata's house on 'Bhai Phonta'

BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, who had severed ties with the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over differences with the party leadership, on Tuesday visited the residence of its supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasi...

UK's opposition Labour party agrees to early election: leader

UKs opposition Labour party agrees to early election leader....

Haryana: Bull eats 40 grams of gold ornaments in Sirsa

A bull ate about 40 grams of gold ornaments belonging to a woman residing in ward number six of Kalanawali area here. Speaking to media, Janakraj said, The incident took place on October 19 when my wife and daughter-in-law put their gold or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019