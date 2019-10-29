International Development News
29-10-2019

Quectel Announces Dual-band High-precision Positioning Module Based on Broadcom BCM47755 GNSS Chip

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, announced today that Quectel LC79D has entered into mass production and is now available for purchase. The LC79D is an L1/L5 high precision GNSS module that offers a cost and performance level vastly superior to L1 GNSS solutions on the market today.

Based on Broadcom's BCM47755, the solution offers simultaneous support for L1 and L5 bands for GPS, Galileo and QZSS satellites, L1 band for GLONASS and BeiDou satellites as well as L5 band for IRNSS. The multi-GNSS support, along with integrated LNA and SAW, allows the LC79D to reach accuracies near 1m and has vastly superior performance in deep urban canyons. The combination of industry leading performance, stand alone operation, low power and cost makes it an ideal solution for anyone requiring a higher performing GNSS solution.

"Broadcom is excited to partner with Quectel on their LC79D," said Prasan Pai, product marketing director for the Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. "By utilizing Broadcom's BCM47755 Dual-Frequency GNSS receiver chip, the LC79D from Quectel is uniquely positioned to be one of the leading solution for High Precision and IoT markets who can benefit from increased accuracy, low power consumption and increased performance in deep urban canyons."

"The LC79D offers vastly superior performance and cost than other solutions on the market today," stated Mark Murray, Vice President Sales, GNSS at Quectel. "Near 1m accuracy, along with low power and cost, makes it a perfect solution for the IoT, tracking, precision agriculture, drone and anyone requiring high precision. In Host Mode, the LC79D can also support dead reckoning focused at the eBike, robotics and autonomous vehicle markets."

The LC79D comes in an ultra-compact 10.1mm x 9.7mm package. Samples and Development kits are available now.

About Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019101/Quectel_LC79D_GNSS_Module.jpg

