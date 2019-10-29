US Domestic News Summary: For best climate impact, put renewables in the U.S. Midwest: study

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. For best climate impact, put renewables in the U.S. Midwest: study

Installing wind turbines and solar panels in the U.S. Midwest instead of other parts of the country would deliver the biggest cuts in climate-warming emissions and improvements in public health, according to a study published on Tuesday. The magnitude of benefit from renewable energy depends in part on whether it is displacing coal-fired power plants or cleaner-burning fuels like natural gas, according to the study by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Carnegie Mellon University. Russian court denies U.S. investor Michael Calvey bail: Ifax

A Moscow court on Tuesday denied bail to U.S. investor Michael Calvey and ruled to keep him under house arrest facing charges of embezzlement until January, the Interfax news agency reported. Calvey and other executives at private equity group Baring Vostok were detained in February. They deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of mid-sized bank Vostochny. Trump rips Chicago as more dangerous than Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump came not to praise Chicago but to condemn it - and did he ever. In remarks to a meeting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Trump said Chicago with its high rate of murders compared unfavorably with Afghanistan, where the United States has been at war since an invasion triggered by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Trump tweet, political divisions fuel rising discourse about new U.S. civil war

Sporting a Confederate flag shirt near a field clouded by cannon smoke, where blue- and gray-clad soldiers reenacted a Civil War battle from 155 years ago, Larry Caldwell Piercy, Jr. said he sees a new war looming in the United States - and a role for himself in any fighting. "It would be all guerrilla warfare, not this open field-style kind of thing," he said, gesturing at the reenactment of the 1864 Battle of Cedar Creek in Middletown, Virginia, earlier this month. "I would probably be an officer in that effort." Former Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina dies at age 66

Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan, a North Carolina Democrat who defeated a prominent Republican incumbent in 2008 and helped secure approval of the Obamacare healthcare law, died on Monday at age 66, her family said in a statement to local media. Hagan had battled with encephalitis or inflammation of the brain for about three years after suffering a tick bite. She died in her sleep at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer. Stronger winds whip California fires as power cut and homes evacuated

Wind-driven wildfires burned largely uncontrolled in tinder-dry California early on Tuesday, as firefighters battled blazes threatening thousands of homes in a race against time with even stronger gusts expected later. Thousands of residents have already fled and hundreds of thousands of others were left in the dark with power companies cut off electricity to try to prevent more fires being sparked by snapped cabling in the brushland. Chicago teachers strike enters ninth day after overnight talks end

The Chicago Teachers Union and education officials broke off talks early on Tuesday with no deal in sight to end a teachers' strike after meeting behind closed doors overnight. Students in the third-largest U.S. school district were expected to miss a ninth day of classes on Tuesday as negotiators grapple over class sizes, support staff levels and pay. Oil vs Corn: U.S. lawmakers set hearing on fractious biofuels policy

The U.S. oil and corn industries will continue a long-running public battle over America's biofuels policy on Tuesday during a Congressional hearing about the Trump administration's use of "secret waivers" for refineries. The hearing set by the Energy and Commerce Committee will air out the grievances of two key political constituencies heading into next year's election at a time President Donald Trump has been working hard to win them over. Ex-California governor says Trump's war on clean car rules 'commercially suicidal'

The Trump administration's rollback of U.S. clean car standards is "commercially suicidal" and will cost consumers billions of dollars, former California Governor Jerry Brown will tell Congress on Tuesday. Brown will testify before the House oversight environment subcommittee hearing about the effects of President Donald Trump's reduction of Obama-era fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks and plan to revoke California's authority to set its own standards. North Carolina's congressional map is illegal Republican gerrymander, court rules

A North Carolina court on Monday temporarily blocked the state from using its congressional map in next year's elections and strongly suggested it would eventually rule the districts were illegally gerrymandered to favor Republicans. The decision was a victory for Democrats, who have struggled to gain a foothold in both the state legislature and North Carolina's 13 U.S. congressional districts, in part because of how Republicans drew the electoral lines.

