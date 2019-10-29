International Development News
Development News Edition

US Domestic News Summary: For best climate impact, put renewables in the U.S. Midwest: study

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:29 IST
US Domestic News Summary: For best climate impact, put renewables in the U.S. Midwest: study
Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. For best climate impact, put renewables in the U.S. Midwest: study

Installing wind turbines and solar panels in the U.S. Midwest instead of other parts of the country would deliver the biggest cuts in climate-warming emissions and improvements in public health, according to a study published on Tuesday. The magnitude of benefit from renewable energy depends in part on whether it is displacing coal-fired power plants or cleaner-burning fuels like natural gas, according to the study by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Carnegie Mellon University. Russian court denies U.S. investor Michael Calvey bail: Ifax

A Moscow court on Tuesday denied bail to U.S. investor Michael Calvey and ruled to keep him under house arrest facing charges of embezzlement until January, the Interfax news agency reported. Calvey and other executives at private equity group Baring Vostok were detained in February. They deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of mid-sized bank Vostochny. Trump rips Chicago as more dangerous than Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump came not to praise Chicago but to condemn it - and did he ever. In remarks to a meeting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Trump said Chicago with its high rate of murders compared unfavorably with Afghanistan, where the United States has been at war since an invasion triggered by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Trump tweet, political divisions fuel rising discourse about new U.S. civil war

Sporting a Confederate flag shirt near a field clouded by cannon smoke, where blue- and gray-clad soldiers reenacted a Civil War battle from 155 years ago, Larry Caldwell Piercy, Jr. said he sees a new war looming in the United States - and a role for himself in any fighting. "It would be all guerrilla warfare, not this open field-style kind of thing," he said, gesturing at the reenactment of the 1864 Battle of Cedar Creek in Middletown, Virginia, earlier this month. "I would probably be an officer in that effort." Former Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina dies at age 66

Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan, a North Carolina Democrat who defeated a prominent Republican incumbent in 2008 and helped secure approval of the Obamacare healthcare law, died on Monday at age 66, her family said in a statement to local media. Hagan had battled with encephalitis or inflammation of the brain for about three years after suffering a tick bite. She died in her sleep at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer. Stronger winds whip California fires as power cut and homes evacuated

Wind-driven wildfires burned largely uncontrolled in tinder-dry California early on Tuesday, as firefighters battled blazes threatening thousands of homes in a race against time with even stronger gusts expected later. Thousands of residents have already fled and hundreds of thousands of others were left in the dark with power companies cut off electricity to try to prevent more fires being sparked by snapped cabling in the brushland. Chicago teachers strike enters ninth day after overnight talks end

The Chicago Teachers Union and education officials broke off talks early on Tuesday with no deal in sight to end a teachers' strike after meeting behind closed doors overnight. Students in the third-largest U.S. school district were expected to miss a ninth day of classes on Tuesday as negotiators grapple over class sizes, support staff levels and pay. Oil vs Corn: U.S. lawmakers set hearing on fractious biofuels policy

The U.S. oil and corn industries will continue a long-running public battle over America's biofuels policy on Tuesday during a Congressional hearing about the Trump administration's use of "secret waivers" for refineries. The hearing set by the Energy and Commerce Committee will air out the grievances of two key political constituencies heading into next year's election at a time President Donald Trump has been working hard to win them over. Ex-California governor says Trump's war on clean car rules 'commercially suicidal'

The Trump administration's rollback of U.S. clean car standards is "commercially suicidal" and will cost consumers billions of dollars, former California Governor Jerry Brown will tell Congress on Tuesday. Brown will testify before the House oversight environment subcommittee hearing about the effects of President Donald Trump's reduction of Obama-era fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks and plan to revoke California's authority to set its own standards. North Carolina's congressional map is illegal Republican gerrymander, court rules

A North Carolina court on Monday temporarily blocked the state from using its congressional map in next year's elections and strongly suggested it would eventually rule the districts were illegally gerrymandered to favor Republicans. The decision was a victory for Democrats, who have struggled to gain a foothold in both the state legislature and North Carolina's 13 U.S. congressional districts, in part because of how Republicans drew the electoral lines.

Also Read: FACTBOX-Democratic presidential candidates on impeaching Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Police hunt for brothers from Northern Ireland over truck deaths

British police said on Tuesday they were hunting for two brothers from Northern Ireland over the deaths of 39 people discovered in the back of a truck near London last week. The discovery of the bodies in a refrigerated truck on an industri...

Hezbollah supporters destroy Lebanese protest camp

Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters, many of them wielding batons, rampaged through the main anti-government protest camp in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters. Riot police race...

UPDATE 3-PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said he would submit his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against Lebanons ruling elite. The Sunni politician addressed t...

Saudi King, PM Modi condemn terrorism; agree to boost bilateral security cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. Modi, who is here to attend the third edition ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019