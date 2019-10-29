International Development News
Development News Edition

Xpress Money Expands Operations in China With Geoswift

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:30 IST
Xpress Money Expands Operations in China With Geoswift

Xpress Money, a Finablr company and one of the most dependable money transfer brands in the world, has partnered with Geoswift, an innovative payment technology company connecting China and the rest of the world. This collaboration will enable customers across the globe to send money to 14 banks in China directly to a receiver's UnionPay card account. Recipients will enjoy real-time cross-border bank transfers sent by their loved ones.

Real–time money transfers to UnionPay card account holders of these 14 banks
1. ICBC
2. Bank of China
3. Bank of Communications
4. Bank of Shanghai
5. China Construction Bank
6. China Everbright Bank
7. Harbin Bank
8. Linshang Bank
9. Hunan Rural Bank
10. Qinghai Rural Bank
11. Guangdong Rural Bank
12. Henan Rural Bank
13. Huxia Bank
14. Fujian Rural Credit Cooperative

This partnership is aligned to Xpress Money's business expansion plan in key remittance-receiving geographies, namely Asia, Africa and LATAM. As Asia is home to the top 2 receivers of inward remittances in 2018 – India (US$79billion) & China (US$67billion)1, it is imperative to drive growth through such strategic business partnerships.

Speaking about this latest partnership, Xpress Money CEO, Sudhesh Giriyan said, "It is the expertise, our robust network, world-class technology and compliance systems, and ability to process secure cross-border money transfers that make us a partner of choice for companies across different geographies. The knowhow and commitment that Geoswift brings to the fore is a testimony to their growth in the payments technology space. I am confident about the success of this partnership by virtue of the combined proficiency that both the organisations have to offer."

"The payments ecosystem is always ever-changing, in particular for cross-border money transfers in and out of China. It can somehow be challenging due to complex regulatory requirements and differences in global and local compliance standards. With our strategic partnership with Xpress Money, we are confident that both our combined capabilities will enhance the cross-border money transfer experience for our end-users," said Raymond Qu, CEO and founder of Geoswift.

1https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2019/04/08/record-high-remittances-sent-globally-in-2018

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018332/Xpress_Money_Geoswift.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011074/Xpress_Money_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK lawmakers approve timetable for government's early election bill

British lawmakers approved on Tuesday the governments timetable for passing a law which calls for an early general election on Dec. 12.The timetable was adopted without a formal vote. It sets out that parliaments lower house will fast-track...

Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah appointed as Bangladesh captains as Hasan banned

Cricketers Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah have been appointed as Bangladesh captains for Test and T20 formats of the game respectively, according to media reports.Further details are awaited....

Dinesh Karthik to lead TN in Syed Mushtaq Ali 20/20 tourney

Dinesh Karthik to lead TN in Syed Mushtaq Ali 2020 tourney Chennai,Oct 29 PTI Wicket-keeper-batsman K Dinesh Karthik was on Tuesday named to lead Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 cricket tournament to be held at Thiruv...

CAB will leave no stone unturned to make Day-Night Test a success: Dalmiya

Cricket Association of Bengal CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya on Tuesday said they will leave no stone unturned to make Indias first-ever Day-Night Test, here next month a success. The Indian cricket team will play its maiden Day-Night Test m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019