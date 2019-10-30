10-year Edition of the WISE Summit to Take Place in Doha, Qatar, on November 19-21 2019

International Development News
Development News Edition

  PR Newswire
  • |
  Doha
  • |
  Updated: 30-10-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:56 IST
 Should schools teach students how to be happy? Will artificial intelligence make teachers obsolete? Can the latest discoveries in neuroscience make our kids smarter? Do students care about what they are learning? Should schools get rid of grading systems? Should students pledge a percentage of their future salary to fund their higher education?

These questions will be at the heart of the discussions at next month's World Innovation Summit for Education, where we will reimagine the future of education around the theme "UnLearn, ReLearn: What it means to be Human".

In the context of a rapidly evolving world with exponential technological changes, it's time to rethink what makes us uniquely human. More than 200 speakers and 150 sessions will shape conversations about the future of education and the behaviors, skills and traits we must unlearn and relearn in order to flourish in the 21st century.

Stavros Yiannouka, WISE CEO, states: "In education, we naturally focus on what we should learn. We also think there's an important role to play in unlearning. We should challenge some of our assumptions about the way we live, the way we work, and the way we interact with each other."

From discussing how to relearn the emotional skills we need in order to learn, to debating whether well-being should be taught in schools, to uncovering global ed-tech trends and their impact on innovation, WISE 2019 will address the pressing issues and current trends facing education.

About the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE)

The World Innovation Summit for Education was established by Qatar Foundation in 2009 under the leadership of its Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. WISE is an international, multi-sectoral platform for creative, evidence-based thinking, debate, and purposeful action in education. Through the biennial summit, collaborative research and a range of on-going programs, WISE is a global reference in new approaches to education.

Follow WISE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest updates on program details and speakers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969958/Wise_Logo.jpg

Media Requests

To register your interest in attending WISE and for more information, please contact:
Lina Lahlou
media@wise.org.qa

