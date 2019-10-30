International Development News
Development News Edition

Miral Announces 29 November Opening Date for CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Featuring World's Tallest Indoor Climbing Wall and Widest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:27 IST
Miral Announces 29 November Opening Date for CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Featuring World's Tallest Indoor Climbing Wall and Widest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber

Miral, Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, announced that CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, its new sports and leisure attraction, is close to completion and will be open on 29 November 2019. The $100 million (Dh 367 million) project will feature the world's tallest indoor climbing wall and widest skydiving flight chamber, further attracting visitors to Abu Dhabi'sYas Island.

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is designed to present unique sporting challenges to active lifestyle enthusiasts from around the world. Appealing to expert climbers, skydivers and novices alike, the sporting facility will feature four walls of varying difficulty, including the world's highest indoor climbing wall at 140 ft, and the world's widest skydiving chamber, allowing professional guests to mimic a skydiving experience spanning over 32 ft.

Commenting on the upcoming opening, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is a thrilling new addition to the existing attractions on Yas Island, and we look forward to welcoming guests to this world-class sporting experience. As one of the most highly-anticipated new attractions in Abu Dhabi, it is set to become the ultimate hub for adventure in the region, offering something completely unique, challenging and unforgettable for all ability levels."

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi's striking architecture has been inspired by the UAE's rugged, mountainous landscape – an environment that enthuses skydivers and rock climbers from around the world. With its geometric exterior resembling a crystal-like structure, the venue has already become a Yas Island landmark, significantly adding to the integrated leisure, lifestyle and entertainment experiences available to visitors.

"With CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, we will further enhance Yas Island's position as a globally-recognized destination providing a rich and diverse range of attractions for families, travelers, residents, and sports enthusiasts from across the world," added HE Al Mubarak.

The new attraction features a range of food and beverage outlets as well as providing a space to host parties and social events. An easily accessible and air-conditioned passageway links CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi to the nearby Yas Mall and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi enabling seamless connection and convenience. The new attraction complements Yas Island's other unrivalled offerings, with close proximity to Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and all the other attractions and experiences on the island.

For more information about CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, please visit https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Yas Hotel. For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020180/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium kicks out Chinese academic in 'spy' row

Belgium has denied a Chinese academic a visa and banned him from the EUs passport-free travel area for eight years after identifying him as a potential threat to national security, sources close to the probe told AFP Wednesday. Song Xinnin...

U.N. looking for new venue for climate change conference after Chile withdraws

The United Nations is looking for a new venue for a climate change conference planned for December, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday, after Chile withdrew as host amid riots, arson and protests over inequality in the country.Haq ...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of Fed meeting

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield held below three-month highs on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while the European Central Bank resumed its bond buying programme.Bond yields across the eur...

UK's stance of Kashmir being bilateral issue between India, Pak remains unchanged: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said in Parliament that the UKs long-standing stance of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan remains unchanged although the situation in the Valley is of profound conce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019