International Development News
Development News Edition

Arckit Sports, the World's 1st Multi-Stadium Model Building Kits

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:55 IST
Arckit Sports, the World's 1st Multi-Stadium Model Building Kits

Arckit, the Irish company behind the award-winning architectural model building kits, dubbed 'architect's Lego', announces the launch of Arckit Sports Volume 1 and Volume 2, The World's First Multi-Stadium Model Building Kits. Construct anything from American Football, Baseball and Soccer stadiums to Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey arenas and more.

Arckit Sports introduces the amazing world of architecture and stadium design to sports fans everywhere using Arckit's unique 'open-ended' building system. The kits include a series of ﬁeld cards depicting your favourite sports and an array of stickers to enhance your stadiums. From building your very own theatre of dreams to creating a miniature stadium representation of your favourite local, college, or professional team, the possibilities are limitless.

One of its most exciting new features is the integration of your mobile device by simply slotting into your structure. This truly brings your stadiums to life with 2D animations available via "nofollow" >www.Arckit.com or by watching live-action sporting events and playing your favourite sports games within your miniature arena.

In addition, Arckit's bespoke 3D printed sports-related components can further complement your stadium builds, also available from "nofollow" >www.Arckit.com.

Arckit Sports Volume 1 features ﬁeld sports including - American Football, Baseball, Soccer, Rugby, Athletics and Gaelic Football.

Arckit Sports Volume 2 features arena sports including - Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey, Boxing, Swimming and Gymnastics.

(Both Sports kits are compatible with one another and with all Arckit building sets)

Each kit contains:

  • 230+ Arckit freeform components to enable multiple stadium designs.
  • Set of ﬁeld cards
  • Sticker pack (audience, TV screens, scoreboards, sports crests and sports ﬁgures stickers).
  • Comprehensive instruction booklet with 5 different stadium builds to get you started.
  • Re-usable storage box

Happy Building Sports Fans!

USA: "nofollow" >https://us.arckit.com/pages/sports-kit

Rest of the world: "nofollow" >https://arckit.com/pages/sports-kit

"Arckit is opening up the incredible world of architecture to everyone, continually inspiring and educating the next generation of creators and makers."

- Damien Murtagh, CEO of Arckit

Arckit stockists include Crate and Barrel, Harrods, Nordstrom Pop-In, Virgin MegaStore, Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, MoMA, Brown Thomas, Walmart.com, Blick.com, Smallable.com, Arckit.ru, Museum 4 You... as well as schools and STEAM learning clubs around the world.

For more information:

Arckit
Dublin, Ireland
"nofollow" >info@arckit.com
"nofollow" >www.arckit.com

Photo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020102/Arckit_Sports_model_stadium.jpg
Photo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020103/Arckit_Sports.jpg

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it still aims to sign US-China trade deal next month

The Trump administration still expects to sign an initial trade agreement with China next month despite the cancellation of the APEC summit in Chile where officials had hoped to finalize the pact, the White House said on Wednesday.The White...

Irish PM says will not call election as no-deal Brexit risk remains

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday said he would not call an election this year due to the continued risk of a chaotic British exit from the European Union.Varadkar faced calls from some Irish lawmakers to call an election aroun...

Indian women claim Emerging Asia Cup title

India claimed the Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the DuckworthLewis method here. Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkars 47 and ...

TRAI releases amended broadcasting regulation to ensure fully-compliant audit regime

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday released the amended broadcasting and cable services interconnection regulations to ensure a fully-compliant audit regime. During the consultation undertaken to prepare the audit manual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019