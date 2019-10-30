Arckit Sports, the World's 1st Multi-Stadium Model Building Kits

Arckit, the Irish company behind the award-winning architectural model building kits, dubbed 'architect's Lego', announces the launch of Arckit Sports Volume 1 and Volume 2, The World's First Multi-Stadium Model Building Kits. Construct anything from American Football, Baseball and Soccer stadiums to Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey arenas and more.

Arckit Sports introduces the amazing world of architecture and stadium design to sports fans everywhere using Arckit's unique 'open-ended' building system. The kits include a series of ﬁeld cards depicting your favourite sports and an array of stickers to enhance your stadiums. From building your very own theatre of dreams to creating a miniature stadium representation of your favourite local, college, or professional team, the possibilities are limitless.

One of its most exciting new features is the integration of your mobile device by simply slotting into your structure. This truly brings your stadiums to life with 2D animations available via "nofollow" >www.Arckit.com or by watching live-action sporting events and playing your favourite sports games within your miniature arena.

In addition, Arckit's bespoke 3D printed sports-related components can further complement your stadium builds, also available from "nofollow" >www.Arckit.com.

Arckit Sports Volume 1 features ﬁeld sports including - American Football, Baseball, Soccer, Rugby, Athletics and Gaelic Football.

Arckit Sports Volume 2 features arena sports including - Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey, Boxing, Swimming and Gymnastics.

(Both Sports kits are compatible with one another and with all Arckit building sets)

Each kit contains:

230+ Arckit freeform components to enable multiple stadium designs.

Set of ﬁeld cards

Sticker pack (audience, TV screens, scoreboards, sports crests and sports ﬁgures stickers).

Comprehensive instruction booklet with 5 different stadium builds to get you started.

Re-usable storage box

Happy Building Sports Fans!

USA: "nofollow" >https://us.arckit.com/pages/sports-kit

Rest of the world: "nofollow" >https://arckit.com/pages/sports-kit

"Arckit is opening up the incredible world of architecture to everyone, continually inspiring and educating the next generation of creators and makers."

- Damien Murtagh, CEO of Arckit

Arckit stockists include Crate and Barrel, Harrods, Nordstrom Pop-In, Virgin MegaStore, Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, MoMA, Brown Thomas, Walmart.com, Blick.com, Smallable.com, Arckit.ru, Museum 4 You... as well as schools and STEAM learning clubs around the world.

