Mandiri Investasi Goes Live on SS&C HiPortfolio

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that PT Mandiri Manajemen Investasi (Mandiri Investasi) is live on HiPortfolio, SS&C's investment accounting and asset servicing solution.

Mandiri Investasi is the largest national asset management company in Indonesia. The firm selected SS&C for its proven technology capabilities and experience in the region, as well as the smooth and flexible integration with their existing systems. HiPortfolio provides Mandiri Investasi with complete middle- and back-office functions in a single, scalable system that is simple to operate and maintain.

"We can now meet the investment and fund accounting needs for both our segregated mandates and our mutual funds with one solution," said Alvin Pattisahusiwa, President Director, PT Mandiri Manajemen Investasi. "SS&C HiPortfolio supports our reporting requirements and our business growth plans."

"We are pleased to welcome Mandiri Investasi, who will benefit from our continued investments in product development and market expertise," said Christy Bremner, Senior Vice President, Institutional & Investment Management, SS&C Technologies. "Indonesia is a strong market where we've seen several new client wins, due to our proven capability and experience."

HiPortfolio has been chosen by third-party administrators (TPAs), asset managers and insurance firms in more than 35 countries. These firms count on HiPortfolio's ability to deal with local, regional and global processing requirements to successfully manage and automate their investment operations.

About Mandiri Investasi
PT Mandiri Manajemen Investasi, or widely known as Mandiri Investasi, was established in December 2004 following a corporate spin-off from PT Mandiri Sekuritas. Mandiri Investasi, a part of PT Bank Mandiri Tbk group, is the largest national asset management company and experienced in investment portfolio management since 1993. Armed with deep understanding of the market in Indonesia, Mandiri Investasi helps clients via innovative and professional investment products. Visit https://mandiri-investasi.co.id/en/

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

