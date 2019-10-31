International Development News
Supermicro Delivers Performance Boost to High-Density, Entry-Level, and Embedded Servers with the New Intel Xeon E-2200 Processors

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:30 IST
Supermicro Delivers Performance Boost to High-Density, Entry-Level, and Embedded Servers with the New Intel Xeon E-2200 Processors

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced enhanced performance on a broad range of servers, workstations, and motherboards that leverage the new Intel Xeon E-2200 processors. In addition to refreshed four- and six-core processors, Intel has introduced new eight-core processors where the top frequency rate can increase to 5 GHz from 4.5 GHz on specific processors with Turbo Boost, bringing up to a 16% gain in multi-threaded integer operations. The Intel Xeon E-2200 family also supports 128GB of 2666 MHz memory, double the amount from the previous processor generation.

"At Supermicro, we design our building block motherboards, chassis, and system solutions to enable a rapid transition to the latest processors," said Ivan Tay, vice president, product management, Supermicro. "With the latest Intel Xeon E-2200 processors running up to eight cores and up to 5 GHz, our customers can quickly realize performance gains in their power-efficient systems."

Supermicro's X11SC-series motherboards for Intel Xeon E-2100 will also support the new Intel Xeon E-2200 processors with eight different models in Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX, and Wide I/O (WIO) form factors for a variety of end markets. Customers can use these motherboards for entry-level servers, SMB systems, workstations, edge computing, and other appliances. By installing motherboards based on the Intel Xeon E-2200, customers can increase computing power without additional system reconfiguration requirements, whether they are using an optimized Supermicro chassis, or one of their own. The new Intel Xeon E-2200 processors include Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) for enhanced application code and data security.

"In our reviews, we found the Intel Xeon E-2100 series in Supermicro servers accelerated innovation in the segment at a greater pace than we have seen in almost a decade," said Patrick Kennedy, Editor-in-Chief, ServeTheHome. "Our testing with Supermicro's platforms and the new Intel Xeon E-2200 series processors shows this rapid pace of innovation continuing with even more performance in proven servers and workstations."

The Intel Xeon E-2200 processors will instantly increase the computing capability of selected Supermicro systems across several product families. Enterprise and SMB customers can get more performance out of their entry-level 5019C-series servers and 5039C-series workstations.

Data centers that implement MicroBlade and MicroCloud high-density systems, as well as users of the SuperBlade GPU Blade, will also benefit greatly from the additional cores and higher frequency in their multi-node implementations. As Edge computing continues to grow with IoT and 5G deployments, the Intel Xeon E-2200 processors will enable the addition of more end devices and local processing to support new services with 1019C and 5019C rackmount servers.

For more information, go tohttps://www.supermicro.com/en/products/xeon-e.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020257/Super_Micro_Intel_Xeon.jpg

