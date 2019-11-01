Cable & Wire Fair 2019: Catering for the Needs of the Indian Wire & Cable Industry

The highly attractive market for wires and cables in India has grown exponentially and is bound to expand in the future. Wire and cable companies, therefore, need to be prepared to respond quickly to changing levels of demand. They need to focus not only on branding but also on networking. The fair is organised by Tulip 3P Media Private Limited.

Cable & Wire Fair 2017, which saw 10,800 visitors, 164 exhibitors, over 300 conference delegates and representations from 19 countries, had spectacular success in providing the participating wire and cable companies with a platform for advertising and networking.

Like the previous edition, 2019 fair aims to give players from various segments of the wire and cable industry a good opportunity to network and to exhibit their products. Approximately 200 exhibitors from around 25 countries are exhibiting at the 2019 show. The two-day concurrent conference and CEO conclave are excellent knowledge-sharing and information-gathering platforms. In addition, the event includes an Innovation Pavilion wherein premier companies from the industry will showcase their latest and upcoming products.

The wire and cable market in India, which comprises nearly 40 per cent of the electrical industry, is growing at a CAGR of 15 per cent – thanks to the growth of the power and infrastructure sectors. The recent policy and regulatory initiatives and government schemes like Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana have given the market a major boost. It may be mentioned that under DDUGJY, the government has envisaged the electrification of all villages. Besides, the Indian Railways' action plan to electrify 38,000 km route in five years from 2017-18 will further whip up demand for wires and cables.

With the outlay of Rs. 2.6 lakh crore announced by the government for the five-year period ending FY2022, the Transmission and Distribution sector is all set to remain in focus for quite some time. In addition, the government's 'Smart City' project is expected to promote large-scale growth in infrastructure, telecom, power generation, T&D, engineering and automotive sectors. This is good news for the wire and cable industry because growth of the industry is directly linked to the growth and development taking place in other sectors.

Global investors now consider India as a potential market for high voltage (HV) and extra high voltage (EHV) cables. These investors increase their investments in the Indian cable market through technical collaboration with Indian cable manufacturers for production of EHV cables up to 400 kV. With increasing focus on renewables, the industry is now looking forward to supplying cables for solar and wind power applications in addition to oil and gas, railways and other specialized segments. In addition, there will be an increased demand for wires and cables when the acceptability of Electric Vehicle (EV) picks up. Some amount of wire will also be required to set up EV charging infrastructure.

It may be mentioned that leading industry bodies like Power Cable Alliance, Steel Wire Manufacturers Association of India, Wire Association International – India Chapter, Fasteners Association of India, etc., are supporting this event. The countries represented at the event include Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK and the USA.

Venue: Hall 8, 9, 10, 11, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Timings:

6th Nov - 10 AM to 6 PM

7th Nov - 10 AM to 6 PM

8th Nov - 10 AM to 4 PM

For more information, visit:www.cablewirefair.com

