Be the Player! Infographics on WCG 2019 Xi'an Released

  Updated: 04-11-2019 05:30 IST
  Created: 04-11-2019 05:30 IST
World Cyber Games (WCG) published infographics detailing some of the performance metrics of WCG 2019 Xi'an, 100 days after the successful esports tournament wrapped up in July.

The infographics highlight WCG 2019 Xi'an's diverse array of achievements, which fit the new WCG vision of 'Global esports festival for a better world.'

WCG 2019 Xi'an comprised of 12 events in the Game Sports sector including Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne, Dota2, and Clash Royale, and 4 events in the New Horizons sector that pioneers new fields of sports using new technologies, Robot Fighting Championship, AI Masters, VR Championship, and Scratch Creative Challenge.

Starting with the national online preliminaries in March, WCG 2019 broadcasted matches of over 40,000 players from 111 countries, which were offered across eight platforms and 13 languages, achieving viewership of 193 million, the largest number among all the other comprehensive esports tournaments. The WCG 2019 Xi'an Final was attended by approximately 120,000 fans.

WCG CEO Jung Jun Lee said, "The infographics show that despite this being the first WCG in six years, with WCG 2019 Xi'an we were able to open a new chapter as a comprehensive esports tournament, which also gave us an opportunity to confirm the high level of interest out there among global esports fans." He continued, "We will do our best to put on an even better event next year thanks to the encouragement of so many people, and our achievements this year."

After successfully hosting the WCG 2019 Xi'an event, WCG is already busy making preparations for WCG 2020, including selecting the venue and games. For details on WCG 2019 Xi'an, check out WCG.com.

About WCG

WCG is a global esports festival aimed at creating a better world by uniting people from around the globe through a shared enjoyment of games and digital culture. By hosting the World Cyber Games as a global event with a wide variety of programs, WCG aims to go beyond being just an esports competition to becoming a festival of global harmony.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021483/WCG_infographic_image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891154/World_Cyber_Games_Logo.jpg

