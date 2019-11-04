ZorroSign Announces the Launch of its Mobile Apps

International Development News
ZorroSign, pioneer of real electronic signature, document fraud and tampering detection system built on Blockchain, recently launched the next major revision of its mobile app. The app is available immediately for download for Apple and Android devices running iOS 11 and Android Jelly Bean or later. The native mobile apps take advantage of the latest technology including mobile biometrics on the respective mobile platforms and offers enhanced user experience and increased security.

ZorroSign users can use the mobile apps to review and sign documents shared with them, create signatures, update their profile, manage their contacts, receive instant notifications and verify the authenticity of documents.

The launch of the new mobile app delivers on the promise that ZorroSign users will always have access to the latest in mobile technology that supports electronic signature to execute Digital Transaction Management processes. This version significantly improves the quality and performance of capturing and using genuine handwritten "real" electronic signatures that ZorroSign is known for. This new mobile app also brings users more flexibility, faster processing times, increased efficiency and greater likelihood of error-free document cycles when signing documents and completing their business processes on-the-go.

"In this major upgrade to our suite of mobile apps, we have made a major leap into the future of 'mobile life' in terms of user experience, privacy, security, and speed of execution. All the ZorroSign proprietary technology used to sign documents and secure business transactions and digital documents against fraud and tampering is central to our mobile experience," said Bharath Manoharan, Territory In-Charge at ZorroSign. "This version was totally inspired by the 'Mobile First' movement. This is our way of going totally mobile and living a truly paperless life."

The patent pending ZorroSign Document 4n6 (forensics) Token Reader functionality remains central to our mobile experience and users can continue to use all the features such as; chain of custody, audit trail, authentication and verification of documents to name a few.

For ZorroSign users who prefer to just quickly 'sign and done' a document or have the desktop experience, they will still have the option to use the mobile optimized experience using their favorite mobile browser on either platform.

"When we created the new ZorroSign app, I concluded it had to achieve one thing, make the user experience the best in the market," said Shamsh Hadi, Co-founder and CEO of ZorroSign. "Ultimately, ZorroSign exists to better facilitate business processes more securely, while using the latest technologies. Having a well-rounded eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solution available through a fully functioning native app ensures seamless transitions from desktop to mobile and ensures the highest security, where there are no loopholes that unscrupulous people can exploit."

The new app is available today to ZorroSign users worldwide. Download the app here: www.zorrosign.in/mobile/ or to learn more, visit www.zorrosign.in

About ZorroSign

ZorroSign is the pioneer of electronic signature technology and the developer of ZorroSign DTM, a unified platform, a complete Electronic Signature and Digital Transaction Management solution. ZorroSign's unique Document 4n6 (forensics) technology offers post-execution fraud detection and verification and authentication of electronic signatures and documents using Blockchain tokenization.

ZorroSign DTM streamlines end-to-end digital transactions with its bank-grade security and by using its core technology including real eSignature, electronic document security, enterprise-grade workflows, intelligent forms, document management system, and intelligent forms that use Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

For more information and to try ZorroSign for free go to http://www.zorrosign.in

Trademarks

ZorroSign, ZorroFill and ZorroSign 4n6 Token are registered trademark of ZorroSign, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarked names or terms used in this document are the properties of their respective owners

Media Contact :

Bharath Manoharan
Marketing@ZorroSign.com
+91-8056977938
Marketing
ZorroSign Private Ltd

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946322/ZorroSign_Logo.jpg

